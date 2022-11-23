SVC Cardinals

DES MOINES — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team scored with less than four seconds to play Tuesday to beat Highline 55-53.

Though the Cardinals (2-0) held a lead the entire game, Highline tied the score at 53 with 12 seconds to play.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.