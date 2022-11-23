DES MOINES — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team scored with less than four seconds to play Tuesday to beat Highline 55-53.
Though the Cardinals (2-0) held a lead the entire game, Highline tied the score at 53 with 12 seconds to play.
Skagit Valley's Kailyn Allison set a screen to free up Liv Tjoelker under the basket for the winning score with 3.9 seconds to play.
Allison finished with 14 points and seven steals, while Tjoelker had 11 points.
As a team, the Cardinals had 20 steals and four blocked shots.
Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said inexperience caused the game to be so close at the end.
"Inexperience lost us our lead, as we are playing our freshmen in these preseason games," she said. "We will learn from these mistakes and improve."
