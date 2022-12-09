Sedro-Woolley High School's Todd Montgomery was the top boys' cross country runner in Skagit County this season and the 34th best at the Class 2A State Championships.
For his strong season, Montgomery is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The senior won the boys' title at the Skagit County Cross Country Championships held at the Northern State Recreation Area — his home course — in 16 minutes, 55 seconds over the 5,000 meters.
At the state meet in November at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, Montgomery finished in 17 minutes, 7.90 seconds.
"It was a great season," he said. "I went into the year just looking to have a lot of fun and to improve, and I did that."
Not only did Montgomery have to battle windy conditions at the state meet, he also battled illness. Despite those challenges, he said his performance was better than he expected.
Experience certainly played a role as Montgomery took to the state meet course for the third time in his career. A year ago, he dealt with muddy conditions. This year, it was windy.
"It was tough, but it was still good," he said. "Of course, just the state trip with my team was fun."
Montgomery goes into every race with the same strategy — to run each mile at the same pace.
"That's something I have really worked on, especially this year," he said.
Montgomery's running strategy relies on patience.
"At the state meet, after about the first 400 meters, I was third-to-last," he said. "I have been in that type of situation many times. I know (my strategy) it's going to work and then I just start to move up. I was really happy with how it turned out."
Sedro-Woolley cross country coach Jillian Beldin said Montgomery is a hard worker who leads by example.
"He's just a super-humble runner," she said. "I've been his coach for his entire high school career, so I have watched him progress and just continue to improve."
Beldin said those improvements were helped along by eating healthier and gaining muscle.
"This year, he really indulged in the whole running life," she said. "He loves it. He grabbed every aspect of coaching and learned from anyone he could to be the best runner he could, and that was really inspiring for me as a coach."
Montgomery is currently on his school's swim team, and this spring will take to the track where he will run the 1,600, 3,200, and at times the 800. He also competes in the pole vault.
After he graduates, he plans on entering the workforce as an electrician.
"I wouldn't change anything," Montgomery said of his high school athletic career. "It was awesome and I had a lot of fun."
