svh-202212xx-sports-Matthew-Rutz-1.jpg
Anacortes’ Matthew Rutz poses for a portrait Monday in Anacortes.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Anacortes High School senior Matthew Rutz was the top tennis singles player in Skagit County this season, going undefeated and being named the Northwest Conference MVP.

In the postseason, he teamed up with Sawyer Nichols for a third-place doubles finish in the Northwest 2A District Tournament.


