svh-202212xx-sports-Owen-Scheib-1.jpg
Buy Now

Sedro-Woolley's Owen Scheib poses for a portrait Dec. 7 in Sedro-Woolley.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

A ball hawk is a defensive football player who has an inane sense of knowing who is carrying the ball.

Sedro-Woolley High School's Owen Scheib, who has that knack for locating and tackling ball carriers, is the Skagit Valley Herald Defensive Football Player of the Year.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.