A ball hawk is a defensive football player who has an inane sense of knowing who is carrying the ball.
Sedro-Woolley High School's Owen Scheib, who has that knack for locating and tackling ball carriers, is the Skagit Valley Herald Defensive Football Player of the Year.
"... This year was a lot of fun," Scheib said. "I really enjoyed it. It was a great bonding experience with my teammates and my coaches."
Jeff Bajema, Sedro-Woolley defensive coordinator and Scheib's position coach, said Scheib was one of those players who always knew what was going on.
"He knew every position," Bajema said. "He understands what's happening and what moves we are making as coaches and why.
"It was just so easy to trust him out there with what we did. He was always in the right place, and while he's not the athletic or most explosive player we had, he always put himself in the right place. He just understands the game at a higher level than a lot of kids I've coached."
Scheib, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior, earned first-team all-Northwest 2A Conference honors at linebacker.
He finished with a team-leading 86 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He also scored a defensive touchdown.
Not bad for a player who a season ago was spending part of his playing time on the defensive line.
This year, the Sedro-Woolley coaches opted to put Scheib at linebacker full time, and the move turned out to be a good one.
Bajema said a season ago Scheib saw time at three or four positions, including defensive line.
"We obviously had a gap to fill at linebacker with the loss of last year's (Skagit Valley Herald) Defensive Player of the Year in Connor Davis," Bajema said. "We were really wondering who in the heck we were going to plug in there. Well, Scheib already had that trust built and it worked seamlessly."
Scheib thrived at the linebacker position.
"I really liked playing linebacker," he said. "We ran a lot of stunts and stuff, and it was fun to be behind that. The defensive line did a great job and that opened up my gaps."
Scheib trained hard in preparation for his final season, hitting the weight room and working on increasing his speed.
"I started back during track season (last spring)," he said. "I wanted to prepare myself to have a good year.
"I knew I had to get faster, more mobile, quicker to react and running downhill. The coaches really put an emphasis on speed and agility."
Bajema said Scheib committed during the offseason to taking a step forward as a football player.
"He was a good player last year, and a great player this year," Bajema said. "He exemplified everything we did this year on defense. It's going to be tough to replace him."
Scheib said the Cubs' defense strategy was all about stopping the run, and he said they did a good job of that.
He definitely liked defending the run more than the pass.
"I like coming downhill and hitting people," he said. "I love being physical. Dropping back in coverage was not my strong suit."
This season marked the end of Scheib's playing days. After graduation, he plans on studying information technology.
"I've always been obsessed with technology," he said, "Ever since I was a little kid. So a career in technology is something I've always wanted. I just haven't decided where I want to go just yet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.