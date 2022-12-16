svh-202212xx-sports-Frydenlund-1.jpg
Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund poses for a portrait Wednesday on the Anacortes High School track.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Anacortes High School's Jessica Frydenlund has had a prolific cross country career.

A state champion in 2021, the senior won county, conference and district titles this season before placing second in the Class 2A state meet.


