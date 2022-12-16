Anacortes High School's Jessica Frydenlund has had a prolific cross country career.
A state champion in 2021, the senior won county, conference and district titles this season before placing second in the Class 2A state meet.
For the second consecutive year, Frydenlund is the Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year.
"Jessica is the fastest female high school (cross country runner) to have ever graced our county," Anacortes coach Brad Templeton said. "It’s obvious to people how fast she is. What people don’t see is how hard she works to get there. That includes all the running work as well as all the little things a successful athlete needs to do."
Frydenlund's second-place state meet finish came despite running ill. It was something of a repeat of what happened last spring at the state track meet.
"The beginning of the year went really good for me," Frydenlund said. "Then once I got toward the end of the season, I actually got the flu, and I could not get over it.
"So my two and most important meets, I was trying everything to get better and I just couldn't. Those two events were probably the worst two I've ever had. I don't know what is happening at my state meets."
Still, Frydenlund takes finishing second at the state cross country meet in stride, saying many runners never get the chance to run at a state meet.
Frydenlund covered the 5,000-meter course at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco in 18 minutes, 23.80 seconds, three seconds behind East Valley of Spokane's Logan Hofstee, who finished second to Frydenlund in 2021.
"Other than being sick, the race went good," Frydenlund said. "At first, I was exactly where I was supposed to be in the race, and I knew there was a chance I wasn't going to get first because I was against a very good runner who I ran against last year."
Frydenlund said in the final mile of the race, Hofstee took off and she couldn't keep pace.
"I just didn't feel good at all," Frydenlund said. "I knew there probably wasn't a chance I was going to get what I wanted and that was another state title. That was the goal."
When she was in the eighth grade, a friend told Frydenlund she should try running since she wasn't competing in any other sports.
That led to her distinguished cross country career.
"Jess came in her freshman year as a talented, snarled ball of fire wanting to run PRs every race," Templeton said.
Frydenlund said from that time on she continued to get better and better.
"And what really got me so good at it was COVID because everyone else stopped running and that was when I started," she said. "And I was running every single day."
She will not be a runner easily replaced on the Seahawks roster.
"She leaves our program as someone who’ll be remembered by her teammates as a leader and someone that put team first," Templeton said. "As an example, at our district meet after winning the district title and without hesitation, Jess’ first thought was to run across the field and encourage each and every one of her teammates as they closed for the finish."
Frydenlund is in Skagit Valley College's Running Start program. This spring, she will not only have a high school diploma but a college associate degree.
She will attend Gonzaga University next fall, and run in its cross country program.
"As soon as a visited Gonzaga, I felt like I fit in right away," Frydenlund said. "It's where I needed to go because it really did feel like family."
