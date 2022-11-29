It didn't matter that Burlington-Edison High School's Liz Cisneros was playing a new position on the soccer field this year.
The senior, who provided assists and scored 12 goals a year ago, tallied 23 goals this season from distance, off free kicks, with her head and by beating defenders off the dribble.
For good measure, she also had seven assists.
For her outstanding efforts on the pitch, Cisneros is the Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Soccer Player of the Year.
"This is a complete surprise," Cisneros said of the honor.
Kind of like her season.
"This season turned out completely different than what I expected," Cisneros said. "I really didn't expect it to be as good as it was."
She was selected to the all-Northwest Conference first team and received more votes than any other forward. She narrowly missing out on being named the conference's offensive MVP.
"I went into the season wanting the whole team to succeed," Cisneros said. "I really expected to be distributing the ball more because the past couple years, I had played winger and I thought that was going to be my role this year."
As it turned out, Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel had other plans for Cisneros.
"They put me at center forward this year and so that was different," she said. "It was a good change. I do play center forward at times for my club team, but it wasn't my normal position for my high school team."
Cisneros said her strategy was straightforward.
"My first thought was to just get a foot on it (the ball)," she said. "Then just get it into the back of the net. It didn't matter how."
Kuttel had high praise for his squad's captain.
"She is an amazing soccer player and also an awesome young lady and a great person on and off the field," he said. "The Tigers could not have had the season we did without her efforts on the field.
"... The number of goals she scored was really remarkable given she was double-teamed in almost every game she played."
Kuttel said Cisneros also had "some of the most spectacular header goals I have ever seen."
Cisneros finished her high school career with 48 goals, seventh-best on the Tigers' all-time list.
"That is saying a lot given how many good forwards we have had since the 1980s," Kuttel said. "What is maybe most impressive about Liz's scoring prowess this year is she was so consistent in her production. She scored in every single regular season game except for one."
Cisneros said while she was used to scoring goals, the number of balls she put into the back of the net this season came as a shock.
"I am used to scoring, just not as often as I did this year," she said. "I wasn't really used to being the player my team relied on to score.
"It was fun, but there was definitely pressure. But my teammates made it a lot easier with their support and encouragement."
Being named team captain also put Cisneros into more of a leadership role, a position she said she grew into as the season progressed and she gained confidence.
So, what's next for Cisneros?
Well, she plans on playing soccer in college, but just where she winds up has yet to be decided.
"I have a couple of schools I could go to," she said. "But I am just not sure. I am sure I want to keep playing. Soccer is important to me."
