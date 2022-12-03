Lindsay Brown's final season of high school swimming ended the same way the first one did.
With a trip to the Class 2A/1A State Championships.
The Anacortes senior capped her final year of high school competition with a pair of second-place state finishes in individual events as well as swimming a leg on a state championship relay team.
For her outstanding efforts, Brown is the Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Swimmer of the Year for a third time
"I am really happy with my season," Brown said. "It started off a little slow, but I kept on training and by the end of it, I performed better than I thought I ever would.
"It was just a matter of spending more time in the pool and more effort. I just had to really think about the work I was putting in in order to get the results."
Brown finished second in the state meet's 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 8.37 seconds, and was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.91.
"I was actually more nervous this year at state than I had been at any other," Brown said. "Because of my final meet with this team, I wanted to go fast.
"Freshman year, I was nervous, but I was just happy to be there. Sophomore year, there was no state (because of COVID-19) and junior year, I was just happy to be back. This year, there was more on the line for how I was feeling about my races."
Brown stood atop the podium with three teammates as the state-title-winning 400 freestyle relay team. The four finished in 3:44.55.
"It was a great," Brown said of her state meet efforts. "I was hoping to get a first place in an individual event, but my competition was very good. They were all really close races and I got second in both of them."
Brown's individual times at the state meet were entire seconds — not 10ths or 100ths — faster than what she swam the previous year. In 2021, she touched the wall in 2:13.46 in the 200 individual medley and 1:07.76 in the 100 breaststroke.
Her time in the individual medley stood out to Brown because it drew her closer to qualifying to swim at the 2023 USA Swimming Futures Championships in North Dakota this summer.
"I was quite a few seconds from the Futures time (in the 200 IM)," Brown said. "Now I'm only .10 seconds away from that time.
"In the breaststroke, I got that (Futures) cut and I am really excited about that."
The relay team's title took the sting out of not winning either individual event.
"I am very proud of the 400 free relay," Brown said. "It was really cool because it was an all-senior team in our final race at state, ever, and we won it. That was one of the best experiences I have ever had with this team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.