...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
Southwest Clean Air Agency
until 5 PM PDT Thursday.
The air quality is expected to remain or become unhealthy for
sensitive groups to unhealthy. The majority of impacts are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday, but may extend into Thursday.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period especially for locations near fires. Everyone,
especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors,
avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor
activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Mountlake Terrace won the matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, but Stanwood countered with victories at Nos. 3 and 4 singles and swept the doubles matches on the way to defeating the Hawks 5-2 in Wesco 3A boys tennis play Oct. 11 at Mountlake Terrace.
At No. 3 singles, Greyson Pierce took a 6-0, 6-4 win over Hans Bahm, and Blake Almanza earned a 6-1, 6-3 win over Owen Smith.
In doubles play, the Stanwood teams of Morgan Zill-Ethan Eichler (No. 1), John Floyd-Colby Campbell (No. 2) and Riley Pappas-Joey Poetzl (No. 3) each earned two-set wins.
Shorecrest 4, Stanwood 3
The Spartans' Blake Almanza earned a 6-2, 6-2 win over Spencer Barry at No. 4 singles, but the Scots used wins in three of four singles matches to edge Stanwood in Wesco 3A boys tennis play Oct. 12 at Shoreline.
Stanwood's No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Zill-Ethan Eichler earned a 6-2, 6-1 win, and at No. 2 doubles Braeden Requa and John Floyd won 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3.
VOLLEYBALL
Snohomish 3, Stanwood 1
The Panthers defeated the Spartans 25-11, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19 in the Wesco 3A match Oct. 12.
Barrett Anderson had five aces, 13 kills and two blocks to lead Stanwood. Addison Bowie had three kills, 12 assists and nine digs.
Tessi Mumbuluma had seven kills, one block, two digs and one assist, Katana Shields had eight digs, Alexandria Thomas had one kill and three digs, Madilynne Heuett had 33 digs, and Marleiza Rodriguez Hernandez had seven kills and three digs.
Everett 3, Stanwood 2
The Seagulls topped the Spartans 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 24-26, 15-13 in the Wesco 3A match Oct. 10.
Cambrielle Brown had four kills and four digs for Stanwood, and Barrett Anderson added 16 kills, one block, two aces and 19 digs.
Addison Bowie had two kills, 14 digs and 18 assists; Alexandria Thomas had seven kills, one ace and 11 digs; and Tessi Mumbuluma had six kills, one block and two assists.
Madilynne Heuett had three aces, 16 digs and two assists; and Eliot McDonald had two aces, four digs and 18 assists.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Snohomish 5, Stanwood 1
The Panthers defeated the Spartans in the Wesco 3A match Oct. 13.
Everett 2, Stanwood 1
The Seagulls edged the Spartans in the Wesco 3A match Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.