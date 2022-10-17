Stanwood 50, Marysville-Getchell 6
MARYSVILLE — The Stanwood High School football team took another huge step toward its first conference championship in decades with a convincing 40-6 win over Marysville-Getchell on Friday, Oct. 14.
The Spartans improved to 5-0 in Wesco 3A North play and 7-0 overall, while the Chargers fell to 1-4, 1-6. The victory pushed the Spartans to their best record since 1973.
Stanwood hosts Ferndale (5-0, 5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday with the Wesco 3A North title on the line.
The Spartans started slowly Friday, as Marysville-Getchell used up more than 10 minutes on the game's opening drive and moved to the Stanwood 1-yard-line.
Stanwood held at that point, turning the Chargers away on a fourth down and 1.
On the next play, Spartans senior fullback Ryder Bumgarner broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage, angled left and sprinted the remaining 70-plus yards on his own for a 99-yard touchdown.
The Spartans weathered another long drive by the Chargers, but their 36-yard field goal attempt fell short. Bumgarner made them pay again, with a slashing run to increase Stanwood's lead to 14-0 at halftime.
The Spartan defense clamped down tighter in the third quarter, forcing a punt and a fumble recovery on the Chargers' two drives in the third quarter.
Carson Beckt finished off a Spartan drive with a 1-yard score, and Cruise Swanson and quarterback Wyatt Custer each added short scoring runs in the fourth quarter.
Bumgarner scored from 14 yards out for his third touchdown of the game and his 18th of the season.
The senior has rushed for more than 1,500 yards.
