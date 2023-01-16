Stanwood junior guard Max Mayo scored 17 points and junior guard John Floyd added 12 as the Spartans sprinted to an early lead and cruised past Snohomish, 72-46, in a WesCo boys' basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12.

Stanwood took a 19-9 in the first period and was never threatened, as the Spartans improved to 11-2 overall, 7-2 in Wesco 3A/2A play.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.