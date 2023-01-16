Stanwood junior guard Max Mayo scored 17 points and junior guard John Floyd added 12 as the Spartans sprinted to an early lead and cruised past Snohomish, 72-46, in a WesCo boys' basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12.
Stanwood took a 19-9 in the first period and was never threatened, as the Spartans improved to 11-2 overall, 7-2 in Wesco 3A/2A play.
Colby Campbell scored eight points and Aidan Manzuk added seven for Stanwood. The Spartans made five 3-pointers in the first quarter, including two each by Floyd and Owen Thayer and one by Cole Williams.
Junior guard Hudson Capelli scored 18 points to lead the Panthers.
Stanwood 80, Everett 72
Max Mayo scored a game-high 24 points and Stanwood used an 18-2 run to close the game and rally for a WesCo win over the Seagulls on Jan. 10.
Owen Thayer scored 17 points, and Gary Grisham and Colby Campbell added nine each for Stanwood.
Ty Bloomfield scored a team-high 22 points, Danny Savovic added 16 and Hayden Conaxis chipped in 10 for Everett (7-5, 5-2).
Girls' Basketball
Stanwood 55, Lake Stevens 50
Vivienne Berrett scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Spartans to the WesCo win over the Vikings on Jan. 14.
Tatum Brager scored 14 points and Grace Walker added 11 for Stanwood (11-2 overall, 7-1 WesCo).
Stanwood 59, Snohomish 41
Vivienne Berrett poured in 28 points and Tatum Brager added 10 as the Spartans rallied from their first conference loss and toppled the Panthers in WesCo play Jan. 13.
Stanwood outscored Snonomish 17-2 in the second quarter to take control.
Everett 50, Stanwood 39
Alana Washington scored 20 points and Everett rode a strong defensive effort to a win over Stanwood, handing the Spartans their first league loss of the season on Jan. 10.
Vivienne Berrett scored a game-high 24 points and Ava Depew added six for Stanwood (9-2, 6-1).
Mylie Wugumgeg scored 10 points and Mae Washington added nine for Everett (9-4, 7-1 Wesco 3A/2A), which held Stanwood to four points in the second quarter and six in the fourth quarter.
Boys' Wrestling
The Spartans took the team title Jan. 14 at the Marysville Premier tournament.
They scored 218 points, while runner-up Mt. Si finished with 159.5.
Stanwood had four individual champions - Bryan Roodzant at 120, Keaton Mayernik at 132, Tyler Rhue at 138, Ryder Bumgarner at 170 and Mason Ferguson at 182.
Soren Andersen (113), Lane Ovenell (145) and Elijah Fleck (195) each finished as runners-up.
Girls' Wrestling
The Spartans placed third Jan. 14 at the Borderite Blizzard in Blaine.
They finished behind only Everett and Arlington.
Mariah Fulgenzi, Katana Karasti and Riley Ost led the way with runner-up finishes. Fulgenzi was second at 135 pounds, Karasti second at 140 and Ost second at 235.
Stanwood's Signe Cairus was third at 120, Laela Ridgeway third at 110, Sydney Wiegand fourth at 110 and Makayla Finch fourth at 170.
Stanwood 38, Monroe 6
The Spartans used five pins to defeat the Bearcats in a WesCo dual meet Jan. 10.
100—Double forfeit; 105—Sydney Wiegand (S) won by forfeit; 110—Double forfeit; 115—Double forfeit; 120—Jasia Zaffarano (S) pinned Jasmin Fatte :24; 125—Signe Cairus (S) pinned Hailey Carswell 1:03; 130—Double forfeit; 135—Mariah Fulgenzi (S) pinned Joy Hufford :44; 140—Alaina Beard (S) pinned Alex Colver :22; 145—Katana Shields (S) pinned Molly Laidlaw :59; 155—Double forfeit; 170—Makayla Finch (S) won by forfeit; 190—Double forfeit; 235—Riley Ost (S) won by forfeit.
