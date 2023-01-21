BURLINGTON — Matt “The Hammer” Hamill, a three-time NCAA Division III national champion in wrestling, visited Burlington this week to meet with students, host a wrestling workshop and give a presentation about his life as a deaf athlete.
Hamill shared stories of his adolescent life and how he overcame the hurdle of being the only deaf person in his family.
“My whole family would be talking, I’d be trying to read their lips and get frustrated,” Hamill said during a Thursday event at Burlington-Edison High School. He didn't learn American Sign Language until high school, spending his elementary school years reading lips.
Though Hamill was born deaf, he didn't let obstacles stand in the way of a career as a mixed martial arts fighter.
After being introduced to wrestling at a young age, he put all his energy into getting better.
“My stepdad put me in wrestling. Boys just kept beating me and beating me,” he said. “I stayed and practiced for hours and hours, months and months.”
On Thursday, Hamill ran a workshop for Burlington-Edison High School wrestlers to help them advance their skills. He said wrestlers came to him for advice, and he showed them his favorite move: "The Cobra."
Liza Bancroft, the school's American Sign Language teacher, said wrestling is a great equalizer for hearing and deaf students to get on the same level.
"It doesn't matter if you're deaf or hearing, you get out there and it's not verbal," she said.
On Friday, Hamill met with students at the Salish Sea Deaf School in Burlington. He had a tea party with the preschoolers and spent time chatting with the older students.
Kids smiled as Hamill went around the room, asking each student their name, how old they are, what they do for fun and if they have any siblings. Two even gave him drawings, which he promised to keep in a safe place.
Bancroft said this level of engagement with students is not unusual for Hamill.
“He always wants to sit with all the kids and ask their names and what they like,” Bancroft said. “And he remembers it.”
The preschoolers sat with Hamill and watched intently as he signed to them and encouraged them to maintain eye contact, which many in the deaf community see as a sign of listening and respect during a conversation.
“It’s important that young kids have older deaf mentors, both in life and for language examples,” Bancroft said. “They look at Matt and see, ‘Oh, you’re a native speaker like me.’”
To prepare for Hamill's visit, students at the Salish Sea Deaf School spent the week watching videos of his fights and learning about his life. The excitement of meeting a deaf celebrity was apparent, with several kids literally jumping out of their chairs with enthusiasm.
“If you want to get a medal like me, you've got to work hard,” Hamill said to the students. “Keep studying, keep reading, keep writing. Never give up.”
