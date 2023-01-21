BURLINGTON — Matt “The Hammer” Hamill, a three-time NCAA Division III national champion in wrestling, visited Burlington this week to meet with students, host a wrestling workshop and give a presentation about his life as a deaf athlete.

Hamill shared stories of his adolescent life and how he overcame the hurdle of being the only deaf person in his family.


