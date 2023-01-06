svh-202301xx-sports-GBB-ANA-vs-SQ-1.jpg
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr takes a shot Thursday during a game against Squalicum in Anacortes. Anacortes won, 54-40.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School girls' basketball team held Squalicum to single-digit scoring in every quarter but the third on the way to a 54-40 win.

Anacortes is 5-1 in the Northwest Conference and 6-4 overall.


Reporter Vince Richardson

