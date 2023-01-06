ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School girls' basketball team held Squalicum to single-digit scoring in every quarter but the third on the way to a 54-40 win.
Anacortes is 5-1 in the Northwest Conference and 6-4 overall.
The Storm failed to contain Anacortes' Camryn Kerr who finished the game with 21 points.
Anacortes led 28-13 at halftime after holding Squalicum to eight points in the first quarter and five in the second.
Blaine Borderites 58,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 42
BLAINE — The Cubs fell to the Borderites in the Northwest Conference game.
Olivia Stroud led Sedro-Woolley with nine points.
The Cubs are 0-6 in conference and 1-9 overall.
Boys' Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 70,
Squalicum Storm 43
BELLINGHAM — Davis Fogle had 22 points and Jacob Hayes 19 as the Seahawks cruised to the Northwest Conference victory.
"We played Anacortes ball in the second half," said Seahawks coach Brett Senff. "The boys did a great job of sharing it and played better defensively in the second half."
Anacortesis 6-0 in conference and 10-1 overall.
Blaine Borderites 65,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 47
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs struggled with turnovers in the Northwest Conference game and the Borderites took full advantage.
"Turnovers were a key factor that hurt us throughout the game," said Sedro-Woolley coach Nathan Brown. "We fought with great determination, but Blaine is a strong team."
Ethan DeJong led the Cubs with 16 points while Connor Cox added 10 points.
"We had great stretches of play where we were able to execute well but could not make up the point deficit," Brown said.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-6 in conference and 1-9 overall.
Boys' Swimming
Squalicum Storm 116,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 38
BELLINGHAM — William Bullard won the lone individual event for Sedro-Woolley in the Northwest Conference meet.
Bullard touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 10.16 seconds.
Sehome Mariners 111,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 65
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners proved formidable as they swam past the Tigers in the Northwest Conference meet.
Tim Eilers won a pair of events for Burlington-Edison — the 50 freestyle in 25.14 and the 100 freestyle in 55.85.
Bellingham Bayhawks 110,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 60
MOUNT VERNON — Wyatt Carlton was Mount Vernon's only individual event winner in the Northwest Conference meet.
Carlton won the butterfly in 52.68.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
