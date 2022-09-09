svh-202209xx-sports-VB-SW-vs-BE-1.jpg
Burlington-Edison's Lexie Mason tips the ball Thursday during a match against Sedro-Woolley in Sedro-Woolley. Burlington-Edison won 3-0.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team beat Sedro-Woolley 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 on Thursday in the season-opener for both teams.

"Offensively we had a very impressive night," Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said.

