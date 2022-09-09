SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team beat Sedro-Woolley 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 on Thursday in the season-opener for both teams.
"Offensively we had a very impressive night," Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said.
Clara Bowser had five aces, seven kills and hit at a .583 clip for the Tigers, while Lexie Mason had 11 kills and hit at a .556 rate. Mia Whitlock had 11 kills to go along with seven digs, while Adria Ray had 25 assists.
Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik said her squad suffered from a slow start.
"We couldn't seem to put anything together and get out ahead in any sets," she said. "We definitely had some really positive things happen and we will go back to the drawing board on things we need to fix."
Sedro-Woolley's Emery DeJong had 15 kills and Addie Lynn had 22 assists.
"Our season looks bright and I'm looking forward to seeing what this team is capable of," Tesarik said.
La Conner Braves 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
LA CONNER — The Braves picked up right where they left off a season ago when they won a third consecutive state title.
La Conner swept Anacortes 25-13, 25-22, 25-11 in its season opener.
Anacortes evens its record at 1-1.
La Conner's Ellie Marble went 13-for-13 serving with two aces, 12 digs and 24 kills for the Braves, while Abby Udlock had 29 assists.
Morgan Huizenga was 16-for-16 serving with two aces and seven kills, while Makayla Herrera had six kills and three blocks.
"Proud of the way our team came out and played together," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "It gave us a good look at what we need to work on and what went well."
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Darrington Loggers 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes got the best of the Loggers in the season-opening match for both squads.
Mount Vernon Christian won 26-24, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22.
"These girls fought hard on every point and these close sets show what a good match this was," Mount Vernon coach Noel Ruble said. "I was proud of our girls' determination and fight."
Mount Vernon Christian's Kiera Link finished with six kills and three aces, while Andi Ware had 10 kills, Allie Heino eight kills and five blocks, and Emerson Hoksbergen nine kills and five aces.
Stanwood Spartans 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
STANWOOD — The Bulldogs fell to 0-2 with the nonconference loss to the Spartans.
"We put up a strong block against the Spartans with a total of eight blocks throughout the match," said Mount Vernon coach Saylor Anderson. "... Our passing throughout the night was consistent."
Allyson Hill finished the match with three blocks while Lauryn Boon served three aces. Ella Burton led the Bulldogs with six kills while Olivia Nielsen and Abby Thompson chipped in three kills apiece.
Girls' Soccer
Sehome Mariners 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
BURLINGTON — The Tigers lost following a penalty kick late in the game.
Burlington-Edison trailed 1-0 at halftime, then proceeded to score two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Renee Wargo found the back of the net off an assist from Liz Cisneros in the 44th minute and two minutes later it was Cisneros scored from the top of the 18-yard box.
"Overall it was a hard-fought game by both sides, and we probably took the worst of it with several girls that came out of the game due to injury," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. "We played well against a quality opponent and it was a great way to start the 2022 season."
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 0
EVERSON — The Cubs got their second consecutive win to begin the season with the shutout victory over the Pioneers.
"Although the girls came out a bit flat and struggled to move the ball early on in their first away game, they were able to finish the job and get the win," Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma said.
Kiersten Hendrickson and Zoey Bacus scored for the Cubs.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 1
Anacortes Seahawks 0,
ANACORTES — The Lyncs scored in the opening minutes, and that was all they needed.
The Seahawks are 1-1.
"We had several great opportunities to score and did not capitalize," Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. "We outshot LC 17-6, keeping them to six shots on frame the entire game but we could not find the net."
The coach highlighted the efforts of forward Reese Morgenthaler and central back Morgan Berard.
Kamiak Knights 7,
La Conner Braves 0
MULKITEO — The Braves were shut out by the Knights.
Boys' Tennis
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
ANACORTES — The Seahawks got the best of the Tigers.
"The two losses came from third-set tiebreakers," Anacortes coach Brad Moore said. "A great battle with Burlington as always. We bring out the best in one another. They are a very gritty team."
Anacortes' Sawyer Nichols notched the win at No. 1 singles as he defeated Spencer Betz 6-2, 6-4, Colton Lang won at No. 2 6-0, 6-1 over Luke Granger and at No. 4, Andrew Van Egdon won 6-1, 6-1 over Michael Hoagland.
The lone win in singles for the Tigers came at the No. 3 spot where Charlie Elliott defeated Davis Fogle 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(10-8).
"Charlie overcame dropping the first set to earn a solid victory," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said. "He really adjusted his game after the first set and made some key adjustments to earn a great three-set victory."
In doubles, Burlington-Edison's top team of Charlie King and Ian Powers battled with Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson before the Tigers emerged with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7-5) victory.
"Our two wins came from two three-set grinder matches that went well over two hours each and ended with a tie-break battle," said Wallace.
Anacortes secured wins at the next two doubles spots as Marley Baker and Tyler Bauman defeated Payson and Spencer Atkinson 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, and Derek Betts and Bryan Brar won 6-2, 7-5 over Reese Gardner and Brandon Mair.
Lynden Lions 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs came up just short despite sweeping doubles.
In singles, Sedro-Woolley's lone victory came from Owen Vellegas, who won 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles, Sedro-Woolley's Koe Greenough and Otto Tesarik won 6-2, 6-0 at the top spot, while Billy Neeld and Jordan Janicki won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2.
"I was really impressed with Koe and Otto," Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Lew said. "They played well together, improvising a lot. The whole team is in a learning phase and are getting better every time they play."
Sehome Mariners 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Mariners proved formidable against the Bulldogs.
"Sehome historically has a strong team and this year is no different," Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray said.
The Bulldogs' lone victory came at No. 2 singles where Milo Gasser rallied to beat Nathan Gruman.
Gasser dropped the first set 6-1 then won then the second 7-6(7-3) before the 10-point tie-break was called at 11-10 when his opponent succumbed to cramps and was forced to default.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.