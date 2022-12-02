svh-202212xx-sports-GBB-LC-vs-ANA-1.jpg
Buy Now

La Conner's Ellie Marble takes a shot Thursday during a game against Anacortes in Anacortes. La Conner won, 62-42.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team beat Anacortes 62-42 on Thursday in a nonconference game.

La Conner came out firing, leading 16-4 at the end of the first quarter and 28-13 at halftime.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.