ANACORTES — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team beat Anacortes 62-42 on Thursday in a nonconference game.
La Conner came out firing, leading 16-4 at the end of the first quarter and 28-13 at halftime.
Josie Harper led La Conner with 20 points, while Makayla Herrera finished with 18 and Ellie Marble 15.
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr scored 14 points to pace the Seahawks.
La Conner is 2-0 and Anacortes 0-1.
Concrete Lions 37,
Northwest Yeshiva Lions 33
SEATTLE — Concrete opened its season with a nonleague win.
"Our full-court pressure, combined with clutch free throws were the difference in the opening-game thriller," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said.
Breanna Coggins led Concrete with 18 points and tied for the third most steals in a game in school history with 12, while Hayley Daniels finished with 12 points, six steals, nine rebounds and two assists.
Maryville-Getchell Chargers 51,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 41
MOUNT VERNON — The Chargers beat the Bulldogs in the nonconference game.
The Bulldogs are 0-2 overall.
Mount Vernon had a 21-19 lead at halftime, but the Chargers rallied in the second half.
Malia Garcia led the Bulldogs with 14 points while Tenaya Taylor finished with 12.
Cascade Bruins 61,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 33
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Bruins proved to be a bit much for the Cubs in the nonconference, season-opening game.
Paige Bahr and Sophia Welch each scored six points for Sedro-Woolley.
"The Cubs showed a lot of hustle and energy," Sedro-Woolley coach Danny Crosby said. "I'm super proud of these ladies."
Boys' Basketball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 67,
La Conner Braves 37
LA CONNER — The Cubs began their season with a nonconference victory over the Braves.
"We came out with great energy," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said. "Our defense set the tone early."
Owen Scheib and Connor Cox led the Cubs in scoring with 17 points apiece.
"Everyone played a role in our win. The bench brought great energy and everyone was ready to do their part to get the win," Brown said. "We have a great group of guys this year. The whole program is full of kids eager to compete."
Northwest Yeshiva Lions 44,
Concrete Lions 31
SEATTLE — Concrete fell behind early in its season opener and couldn't make up the lost ground late.
"We were down 26-12 at halftime," Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. "A strong defensive effort in the second half allowed us to keep close toward the end, but too little, too late."
Adam Culver led Concrete with 11 points and 16 rebounds.
