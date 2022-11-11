YAKIMA — The La Conner High School volleyball team advanced Thursday into the semifinals of the Class 2B State Tournament following a pair of wins at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The three-time defending state champion Braves swept Okanogan and Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington.
The Braves (16-3) won 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 and 25-13, 25-20, 25-23.
In the two matches, La Conner's Ellie Marble had 36 kills, 48 digs and made good on 98% of her serves.
Makayla Herrera had 29 kills, four aces and eight blocks, Abby Udlock had 26 assists, and Morgan Huizenga 21 kills and 30 digs.
"We had a slow start to our day but improved with each set, which solidified a spot in the semis," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "Ellie and Makayla were solid for us at the net, with kills and blocks. (I'm) proud of the way our team played."
The third-seeded Braves advanced to a Friday morning match against second-seeded Manson (16-1), a team that beat La Conner two weeks ago.
Class 1B State Tournament
YAKIMA — Mount Vernon Christian split its first two state tournament matches.
The Hurricanes (18-6) beat Pomeroy 25-27, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15, 16-14 and lost to Mary Walker 25-19, 26-24, 25-16.
"I was really proud of our team," Mount Vernon Christian coach Noel Ruble said. "We played two really good teams."
In deciding fifth game against Pomeroy, the Hurricanes trailed 13-6 before storming back.
Allie Heino had 13 kills and 12 blocks, Emerson Hoksbergen five kills, Kiera Link three kills and eight blocks, and Noelle Price five blocks.
"I was proud of the energy my team showed in the match against Pomeroy," Ruble said. "It was clear it was going to be tight, and our girls played really smart and fought all day."
Against Mary Walker, Heino had five blocks and four kills, Andi Ware had three kills, and Link two blocks, two kills and two aces.
"Against Mary Walker, we knew they were going to be a tough team," Ruble. "They had some height and were able to accomplish some things we struggled with, but all told, our team played really well."
Mount Vernon Christian was to play Northport on Friday morning. The Hurricanes can finish as high as fifth place.
Girls' Swimming
Class 2A/1A State Meet
FEDERAL WAY — Anacortes diver Joy Evans advanced as far as the semifinals.
In the prelims, she was 17th of 23 divers, then failed to make it to the 16-diver finals.
Anacortes' MJ Anderson did not make it out of the prelims.
