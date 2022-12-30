svh-202212xx-news-Woolley-Women's-Tournament-1.jpg
Buy Now

Burlington-Edison's Stephanie Ortiz competes in a championship match Thursday at the Woolley Women's Tournament in Sedro-Woolley.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald's Prep Sports Stats

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Mount Vernon High School girls' wrestling team had two champions Thursday on the way to placing fourth in the 32-team Woolley Women's Tournament.

Braelyn Manke was first at 115 pounds, and Genesis Rodrigues first at 190.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.