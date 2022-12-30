SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Mount Vernon High School girls' wrestling team had two champions Thursday on the way to placing fourth in the 32-team Woolley Women's Tournament.
Braelyn Manke was first at 115 pounds, and Genesis Rodrigues first at 190.
While Manke followed up an 8-7 decision with wins of 12-1 and 16-0, Rodrigues won her title with two pins and decisions of 15-5 and 5-3.
The Bulldogs also had Leslie Escamilla Ibarra place second at 125 pounds, Samara Knudsen second at 145 and Yasmin Rodriguez third at 155.
Burlington-Edison's Stephanie Ortiz won the title at 110 pounds, winning all three of her matches by fall.
Sedro-Woolley's Emilee Workman-Smith placed third at 190 and Micayla Yates third at 125.
Sedro-Woolley finished sixth as a team, Burlington-Edison was 20th and Anacortes 21st.
Boys' Basketball
Mossyrock Vikings 76,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 58
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes fell in a semifinal-round game of the eight-team MVC Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian's Billy DeJong scored 23 points, while Lucas Bieghler had 10.
"We competed hard, but they are a very good team," Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said. "We were able to pull within eight points late in the game, but never drew closer. We just didn't get enough stops on the defensive side of things."
The Hurricanes are 7-4.
Girls' Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 50,
Bremerton Knights 33
BREMERTON — The Seahawks beat the Knights in the nonconference game.
Camryn Kerr had 20 points, Reese Morgenthaler 12 and Aaliyah Hargrove 10.
Anacortes is 4-4.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 64,
Mount Spokane Wildcats 53
SNOHOMISH — The Tigers beat the Wildcats in the nonconference game.
Burlington-Edison's Claire Bishop scored 16 points, while Analise Slotemaker had 15 and Lily Atkins 11.
The Tigers are 5-3.
Mossyrock Vikings 43,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 36
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes had their eight-game win streak snapped in a semifinal-round game of the MVC Holiday Hoops Tournament.
The matchup was one of two of the state's top teams in Class 1B. The Hurricanes are tied for the No. 1 ranking in the state Associated Press poll and the Vikings are No. 5.
"We missed an opportunity today playing a highly ranked opponent," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. "We struggled physically and mentally in our playmaking and execution. We will need to prepare better and develop more depth in order to compete with tough competition."
The Hurricanes' Allie Heino had 16 points.
Mount Vernon Christian is 9-2.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 56,
Concrete Lions 19
CONCRETE — The Cubs won their first game of the season by topping the Lions in the nonconference game.
Sedro-Woolley's Nadine Stratton scored 20 points, while Lilly Swenson finished with nine.
Concrete had 12 points from Hayley Daniels.
"We just didn't execute on either end of the floor," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. "We had missed defensive assignments all night and were 1-for-13 on lay-in attempts. Back into the gym tomorrow. More work to do."
Sedro-Woolley is 1-7 and Concrete 1-8.
