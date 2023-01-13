ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School boys' swim team cruised to a 123-57 Northwest Conference victory Thursday over Bellingham.
Zachary Harris and Will McClintock each won multiple individual events for the Seahawks.
Harris won the 200 individual medley in (2 minutes, 8.17 seconds) as well as the 100 breaststroke (1:03.62), and McClintock touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle (50.53) and 100 backstroke (55.56).
Boys' Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 57,
Bellingham Bayhawks 49
ANACORTES — It was a battle, but the Seahawks managed to claim the Northwest Conference victory.
"Bellingham came ready to play and it took all that we could do to get them," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "They outworked us on both sides of the floor."
Anacortes' Davis Fogle had 23 points, while Jacob Hayes had 15 points.
The Seahawks are 8-0 in Northwest Conference play and 12-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 60,
Orcas Island Vikings 47
EASTSOUND — The Hurricanes were able to pull away from the Vikings and net the Northwest 2B/1B League win.
"We played a very good Orcas team who was missing one of their top players, which definitely gave us an advantage defensively," Mount Vernon coach Pat Russell said. "It was a really good win for us nonetheless."
Mount Vernon Christian's Billy DeJong had 24 points, 16 of which were tallied in the third quarter.
"I think we wore them down inside with Nick (Wyatt) and Liam (Millenaar), which opened up our shots from the outside," Russell said.
Mount Vernon Christian is 3-0 in league and 10-5 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 60,
Orcas Island Vikings 21
EASTSOUND — The Vikings were no match for the Hurricanes in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
"Steadily pulled away throughout," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. "... Team defended well and moved the ball better in the second half."
The Hurricanes' Allie Heino had 19 points, Caitlin VanderKooy 16 and Avery McCullough 11.
"Caitlin shot the ball well and defended relentlessly," Droog said.
The Hurricanes are 3-0 in league and 13-2 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 62,
Bellingham Bayhawks 30
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks kept the Bayhawks in check as they cruised to the Northwest Conference victory.
Anacortes is 6-2 in conference and 7-5 overall.
Girls' Wrestling
Mount Vernon, Oak Harbor at Lakewood
LAKEWOOD — The Bulldogs posted dual-meet wins over the Cougars and Wildcats.
Mount Vernon defeated Oak Harbor 41-30 and Lakewood 54-6.
Against the Wildcats, Mount Vernon had pins from Cassidy Halgren at 105 pounds, Ava Flores (140), Samara Knudsen (145), Yasmin Rodriguez (155) and Shecid Garcia-Quiroz (190).
Gracie Grant won by at 16-0 technical fall at 170.
Against the Cougars, the Bulldogs got pins from Halgren (115), Grant (170) and Garcia-Quiroz (190).
