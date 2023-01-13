svh-202301xx-sports-Swimming-ANA-vs-Bham-1.jpg
Anacortes' Joseph Arrington competes Thursday in the 100-yard butterfly during a meet with Bellingham in Anacortes.

ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School boys' swim team cruised to a 123-57 Northwest Conference victory Thursday over Bellingham.

Zachary Harris and Will McClintock each won multiple individual events for the Seahawks.   


