SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School boys' wrestling team notched two wins Thursday, beating Mount Vernon and Lakewood in Northwest Conference dual meets.
Sedro-Woolley defeated Mount Vernon 48-33 and Lakewood 40-39 on a tiebreaker.
"We battled back and forth against Mount Vernon," Sedro-Woolley coach Brady Mast said. "Wrestling-wise, I think it was a little closer than the score. They gave us a forfeit at the end.
"We got some clutch wins, like the pins from Agustin Gonzalez at 132 pounds and Koe Greenough at 126."
Mast also highlighted heavyweight Julien Rodriguez-Padilla, who had a pair of pins, and Kellen Soares, who had two victories at 152.
Meanwhile, Burlington-Edison beat Mount Vernon 55-17 and Lakewood 53-18.
Tigers coach Kip Jones said his team had solid wrestling against Mount Vernon from Jio Aguilar, Miguel Fernandez, Ben Sommers and Zaylen Vaquero.
He said against Lakewood, the Tigers had solid wins from Gus Menne, Tim Duvall, Nathan Keith and Cooper Hendrickson.
Boys' Basketball
Auburn Adventist Falcons 62,
La Conner Braves 50
AUBURN — La Conner struggled to score in the third quarter and the Falcons took full advantage.
After scoring 27 points in the second quarter to take a 37-30 lead, the Braves were outscored 15-2 in the third quarter and 32-13 in the fourth.
Isaiah Price led the Braves with 26 points while Ivory Damien finished with 13.
La Conner is 1-4.
Bush Blazers 58,
Concrete Lions 24
SEATTLE — The Lions fell to the Blazers in the nonleague game.
Concrete is 0-4.
Girls' Basketball
La Conner Braves 69,
Blaine Borderites 20
BLAINE — La Conner used a 15-2 run in the opening quarter to pull away from the Borderites in the nonleague game.
La Conner's Josie Harper had 24 points, while Ellie Marble had 19, Makayla Herrera 14, and Shaniquah Casey and Maeve McCormick six apiece.
The Braves are 4-0.
Bush Blazers 56,
Concrete Lions 18
SEATTLE — The Lions fell to the Blazers in the nonleague game.
Concrete's Breanna Coggins had eight points, while Hayley Daniels finished with six points, five rebounds and three steals.
"Alexa Dalton was great on defense with eight steals," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said.
The Lions are 1-3.
Boys' Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 105,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 61
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs cruised to the Northwest Conference victory.
Conor Gustafson won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 24.94 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:03.90.
Anacortes Seahawks 110,
Lynden Lions 59
LYNDEN — The Seahawks swam past the Lions in the Northwest Conference meet.
Anacortes' Will McClintock and Zachary Harris each won a pair of individual events.
McClintock touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.06 and in the 100 freestyle in 51.10, while Harris won the 100 butterfly (58.67) and the 500 freestyle (5:36.93).
Bellingham Bayhawks 88,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 64
MOUNT VERNON — Burlington-Edison's Noah Rozema won two individual events in the Northwest Conference meet.
He took the 50 freestyle in 24.91 and the 100 freestyle in 56.93.
Teammates Tim Eilers and Ezekiel Stansberry each won one individual event — Eilers the 100 butterfly in 1:02.91 and Stansberry the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.25.
