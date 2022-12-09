svh2-202212xx-sports-Wrestling-at-SW-1.jpg
Mount Vernon's Silas Knudson (left) and Burlington-Edison's Isaac Morales Pedroza wrestle Thursday in Sedro-Woolley.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School boys' wrestling team notched two wins Thursday, beating Mount Vernon and Lakewood in Northwest Conference dual meets.

Sedro-Woolley defeated Mount Vernon 48-33 and Lakewood 40-39 on a tiebreaker.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

