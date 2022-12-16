ALBANY, Oregon — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team lost Thursday night its opening game of the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region Crossover Tournament on a buzzer-beater.
The No. 2-ranked Lower Columbia Red Devils defeated the No. 6-ranked Cardinals 79-76 on 25-foot shot as the horn sounded.
"We just didn’t come to play early in the first half, and for the first time all season we did not defend well and had some key unforced turnovers late in the game," Skagit Valley College coach Carl Howell said.
The Cardinals (8-2) were down by as many as 14 points, but battled back to take a late lead.
Skagit Valley College was led by Hodges Flemming, who had 31 points and nine rebounds. Aris Kalala had 11 points and six rebounds.
Women's Basketball
Green River Gators 68,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 63
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals were up by as many as 11 points in their opening game of their Northwest Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament, but were unable to maintain the lead.
"Tough loss to Green River on the first day of the crossover tournament," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "Green River is very physical and quick. Our young kids are learning on the fly through these games."
Castle made changes to her starting lineup, and said those changes provided a spark.
"In the fourth quarter, we gave in to the pressure and it wore us down," Castle said. "We had a few key players in foul trouble."
Skagit Valley's Sarah Cook had 17 points, while Kailyn Allison chipped in 10.
Castle liked what she saw from her squad's full-court press.
"It looked good, and the girls enjoyed playing it," she said. "Rebounding continues to be a strong suit for us and we are getting to the free-throw line more often, but need to improve on our percentage there."
