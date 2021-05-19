SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The girls' wrestling season got underway Tuesday night as the Sedro-Woolley Cubs hosted Burlington-Edison and Mount Vernon in a jamboree-style meet.
The meet was held outside — wrestling mats were moved onto the turf of the football stadium — to maintain pandemic-related protocols.
"It was a really cool night ... the weather was absolutely wonderful," Burlington-Edison coach Windy Lovejoy said. "The environment was really cool and being outside on the football field was a really neat experience."
She said Emma Fleury won three matches and Katie Sanders won twice in the scramble-format meet. She said Megan Gustafson and Karla Rodarte also wrestled hard.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
La Conner Braves 88,
Concrete Lions 10
LA CONNER — Rachel Cram had 16 points and six rebounds, Sarah Cook had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and the Braves rolled to victory in their first game of the season.
Josie Harper scored 13 points, Juna Swanson and Ellie Marble each scored 11 and Avery Sloniker added 10.
"It was fun to be back out on the court and watch the girls play after a 14-month layoff. They shared the ball and made some nice basketball plays," La Conner coach Scott Novak said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 92,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 11
BURLINGTON — The Tigers opened their season with five players in double-digit scoring and a lopsided win.
Hannah Sayer made a pair of 3-pointers on her way to a 14-point tally. Amey Rainaud-Hinds added 13, Gabby MacKenzie scored 12 and Miranda Maskell and Sydney Reisner each scored 10.
Eleven Tigers scored.
Anacortes Seahawks 50,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 28
ANACORTES — Camryn Kerr led with 14 points, Katrina Hudson scored 10 and the Seahawks pulled away in the second half for a season-opening win.
"We had nine people score and played good pressure defense in the second half to pull away with the win," Seahawks coach Nate Dunham said.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 54,
Coupeville Wolves 14
MOUNT VERNON — Kailey Faber scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half, freshman Allie Heino matched her with 14 points and the Hurricanes won their season opener.
Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said Hannah VanHofwegen played well at point guard and Heino made a good debut at the post position.
Kylee Russell scored nine points for the Hurricanes and VanHofwegen added eight.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
La Conner Braves 73,
Concrete Lions 29
LA CONNER — Josh Jolly led the way with 14 points, Charlie Baker scored 13 and the Braves kicked off their season with a win over a country rival.
"Our guys were itching to play. There were a lot of nerves today and lots of guys in new roles this year. It was nice to see everyone play as well as we did," La Conner coach Todd Hinderman said.
Josh Denton added 12 points for La Conner.
Adam Culver had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Lions. Owen Aamot had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Coupeville Wolves 72,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 63
MOUNT VERNON — Canaan VanderArk scored 18 points and nabbed 12 rebounds, Ben Rozema scored 13 and Bill DeJong added a dozen points, but the Hurricanes fell to the Wolves.
Hawthorne Wolfe scored 38 points for Coupeville.
Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said Mount Vernon Christian held Wolfe to nine points after switching to a man-to-man defense, but missed a few 3-pointers late that could have closed the gap further.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
ANACORTES — The Seahawks swept the doubles with wins by Logan Hunter and Bridger Wakley, Gunner Hering and Cade McComber and Will Waldrop and Hayden Long.
Matthew Rutz and Sawyer Nichols both won in singles.
Cobe Betz and Payson Atkinson won in singles for Burlington-Edison.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 1
OAK HARBOR — The Bulldogs' win included a victory by the doubles team of Trent Borgognoni and Jaeger Nelson, who lost the first set 6-7 but bounced back to win the next two 6-1 and 7-5.
"The boys needed some time on the court to settle in and find their stride. It was an exciting match to watch. They all played well and I was proud of the sportsmanship on the court," Bulldogs coach Ellen Gray said.
Squalicum Storm 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Lazlo Cocheba and Jacob Jepperson both bounced back from first-set wins for the Cubs, with Cocheba winning 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 and Jepperson winning 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(4).
"Both played incredible matches today," Cubs coach Joel Howard said.
