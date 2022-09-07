MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School girls' soccer team came up short in its season opener Tuesday night.
Arlington won the nonconference matchup 2-0.
"We’re a very young team this year, our game got better as we went on," Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen said.
The Eagles scored a goal in each half, the first off a scramble inside the box and the second coming moments before the final whistle.
"Parker Halgren and Jenna Mills were two influential players for us," Jansen said. "We just couldn’t quite connect the dots."
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Blaine Borderites 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs got two goals from Kiersten Hendrickson and one from Dayana Bernal on the way to winning their opener.
"I couldn’t have asked for a harder fought and well executed first game of the season from these girls," Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma said. "Although this team is small in size, they play with such a fierce tenacity. They are incredibly focused, driven, and move the ball well together."
Sakuma was impressed with her squad's effort.
"This whole team simply played a beautiful game of soccer," she said. "And on top of it all, I’m so proud of my two freshman starters, Thalia Carreon and BriEllen Kononen. They came out with such a fierce and yet composed game that really helped us possess the ball."
Anacortes Seahawks 2,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
OAK HARBOR — The Seahawks got their season started with a shutout win over the Wildcats.
"Overall it was a wonderful opener for the Hawks," Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. "They met key goals including building from the back and successfully completing forward attacking patterns."
Anacortes scored both goals in the first half.
Emma Foley capitalized on a penalty kick in the game's opening minutes and Reese Morgenthaler scored off a pass from Jordan Zaharris.
Goalkeeper Claire Schnabel secured the shutout for the Seahawks while tallying a pair of impressive saves.
East Valley (Yakima) Red Devils 17,
La Conner Braves 0
YAKIMA — It was a tough season opener for the Braves, who were shut out on the road by the Red Devils.
Volleyball
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Lions may have been swept in their season opener, however, coach Kevik Rensink was pleased with his squad's season-opening effort.
"Our serve receive was strong, and we had good passing throughout the night," he said.
Game scores were 25-8, 25-3, 25-11.
Rensink highlighted the play of Sara Perry and Kayleigh Collins.
"We improved every set, and will continue to build from the foundation we just poured," he said. "Lynden Christian was a great first opponent, and made us better."
Boys' Soccer
Riverside Christian Crusaders 3,
La Conner Braves 1
YAKIMA — The Braves dropped their season opener to the Crusaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.