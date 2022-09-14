MOUNT VERNON — The Sedro-Woolley volleyball team hit the road Tuesday night and returned home with the Northwest Conference victory.
The Cubs swept Mount Vernon 25-17, 25-20, 25-15.
"It was such a fun game for us," said Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik. "We played with so much energy and had so many of the girls contribute."
Emery DeJong led the Cubs in kills with 17 while Sami Stark contributed eight kills and Addie Lynn had 25 assists.
"Kayla Nuno and Braelyn Johnson served tough and consistent," Tesarik said. "Braelyn Johnson also played great defense and read the ball very well."
Sedro-Woolley evened its record at 1-1 in conference play and overall. The Bulldogs fell to 0-2, 0-3.
"We held our own in the first and second set and struggled in the third," said Mount Vernon coach Saylor Anderson. "... We were able to go on serving runs and maintain control of the ball."
Abby Thompson and Ella Burton each had four aces for Mount Vernon. Anderson added her squad's defense and serve-receive was strong against a "Cubs quick offense."
Mount Vernon’s Eliza Lindsey had eight digs and Sophia Estrada Gomez had eight digs and a pair of kills.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Bellingham Bayhawks 0
BURLINGTON — A dominant first game set the pace for the Northwest Conference match as the Tigers cruised 25-3, 25-15, 25-17.
Brooke Tyler led the Tigers with eight aces and 12 digs, Lexie Mason had 15 kills, Mia Whitlock had seven kills and nine digs and Adria Ray had 28 assists. Annika Mason finished with four blocks.
The Tigers are 2-0 in conference and overall.
Darrington Loggers 3,
Concrete Lions 0
DARRINGTON — The Loggers proved a bit much for the Lions to handle in the Northwest 1B/2B League match, winning 25-6, 25-11, 25-5.
"Darrington served 92% and posted a season high 12 aces against what had been our strength this season, our serve receive," said Concrete coach Kevik Rensink. "We missed our target on both ends of the court."
Sara Perry and Kelsy Martin were positives for Concrete as they combined to go 9-for-9 serving.
The Lions are 0-1 in conference and 2-3 overall.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Pioneers swept the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match 25-17, 25-19, 25-14.
Kendyl Flynn tallied nine kills for the Seahawks while Tori Anthony finished with three kills and four blocks and Tatum Swapp had three kills.
Colby Carr finished with nine assists and Pearl McFadyen had seven.
The Seahawks are 1-1 in conference and 1-2 overall.
Girls' Soccer
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
ANACORTES — The nonleague result left each team 1-1-1.
"Both teams were evenly matched and tested each other at both ends of the field," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.
The Tigers struck first when Liz Cisneros converted a penalty kick midway through the first half.
The Seahawks tied the game in the 45th minute of the second half.
"We capitalized off a beautiful passing sequence as Emma Foley connected with Camryn Kerr in the 18-(yard box) to tie the game," Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said.
Seahawks keeper Claire Schnabel had two one-on-one saves to keep the score even while her defensive backline of Charlotte Santos, Bella Hall, Hannah Pilon, Morgan Berard and Gessica Oliver combined to keep the Tigers at bay.
Kuttel said Analise Slotemaker, Jasmine Hernandez and Cora Voile played well together in the midfield for Burlington-Edison.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
FERNDALE — The Bulldogs tied the Golden Eagles.
Mount Vernon is 0-1-1.
Boys' Soccer
MV Christian Hurricanes 6,
Coupeville Wolves 1
MOUNT VERNON — Six players accounted for the six Mount Vernon Christian goals in the nonleague victory.
Alex Dowrey, Christian Kilvert, Elijah Lisenby, Cody DeVlieger, Ben Rozema and Reuben Hall all scored. Hall also had two assists.
Orcas Island Vikings 4,
La Conner Braves 1
LA CONNER — Thomas Kitchen scored off an assist from Finn Hakenson for the Braves' only goal against the defending Class 2B/1B state champions.
La Conner is 0-3.
Girls’ Swimming
Oak Harbor Wildcats 87
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 80
OAK HARBOR — Kathryn Lewis won two events in Mount Vernon’s loss.
Lewis captured the 200-meter individual medley in 3 minutes, 1.16 seconds, and the 400 freestyle in 5:41.46.
The Bulldogs’ Danika Dowd was first in the 200 freestyle in 3:20.79. Mount Vernon finished first in the 400 freestyle relay in 5:09.57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.