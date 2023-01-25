svh-202301xx-sports-Swimming-BE-vs-SW-1.jpg
Sedro-Woolley's Todd Montgomery competes in the 200-yard medley relay Tuesday during a meet against Burlington-Edison in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' swim team defeated Sedro-Woolley 103-51 on Tuesday in a Northwest Conference meet.

The Tigers won every event, with Tim Eilers and Noah Rozema each winning two individual races.


