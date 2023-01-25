MOUNT VERNON — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' swim team defeated Sedro-Woolley 103-51 on Tuesday in a Northwest Conference meet.
The Tigers won every event, with Tim Eilers and Noah Rozema each winning two individual races.
Eilers won the 50-yard freestyle 24.77 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:05.8, while Rozema won the 100 freestyle (54.06) and 100 backstroke (1:08.10).
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 102,
Sehome Mariners 83
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs swam past the Mariners in a Northwest Conference meet.
Mount Vernon's Andres Rivas was first in the 200 freestyle (2:08.62) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.31), Wyatt Carlton won the 50 freestyle (23.58) and the 500 freestyle (4:36.14), and Daniel Levasseur won the 100 freestyle (55.58) as the 100 backstroke (1:03.78).
Boys' Basketball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 73,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 37
DEMING — The Cubs took control of the Northwest Conference game from the opening tip.
"This was a great team win," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said. "We came out and set the tone right away. Everyone on the roster scored."
Sedro-Woolley's Connor Cox and Ethan DeJong scored 14 points apiece, while Owen Aamot chipped in 10 points.
"We did a great job moving the ball on the offensive side," Brown said. "On the defensive side, we were flying around and communicating on the floor and that was key for our victory."
Sedro-Woolley is 4-8 in conference and 6-11 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 75,
Concrete Lions 22
CONCRETE — The Wolves beat the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Aiden Walling had nine points for Concrete.
The Lions are 0-4 in league and 3-12 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 60,
La Conner Braves 57
EASTSOUND — The Braves were edged by the Vikings in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
La Conner is 2-2 in league and 7-9 overall.
Girls' Basketball
La Conner Braves 59,
Orcas Island Vikings 19
EASTSOUND — The Braves handily won the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
La Conner's Josie Harper had 26 points including six 3-pointers, while Ellie Marble had 23 points.
The Braves are 3-0 in league and 12-3 overall.
Mount Baker Mountaineers 46,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 39
SWEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs played the Mountaineers tough, but didn't have enough down the stretch in the Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley's Olivia Stroud had 13 points, while Paige Bahr finished with 10.
The Cubs scored 12 points in the first quarter but failed to score into double digits in the following three quarters.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-12 in conference and 1-16 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 54,
Concrete Lions 15
CONCRETE — The Lions struggled against the Wolves in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Concrete's Alexa Dalton and Maddy Norris each finished with five points as the Lions fell to 0-3 in league and 1-14 overall.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
