BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team fell to Lynden on Wednesday in a matchup of Northwest Conference titans.
The Lions won 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 10-25, 23-21.
"It was an epic battle right up until the very end," Burlington-Edison coach Tawyna Brewer said. "We look forward to seeing them again postseason."
Mia Whitlock led Burlington-Edison with 13 kills, while Lexie Mason finished with 10. Adria Ray had 36 assists, while Brooke Tyler had 20 digs and five aces.
Burlington-Edison is 12-1 in conference and 13-2 overall, while Lynden is 10-1 and 11-2.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Concrete Lions 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes swept the Lions in the Northwest 1B/2B match 25-17, 25-11, 25-18.
"I thought we just played a bit slow," Mount Vernon Christian coach Noel Ruble said. "We worked through some illness and missing players this week, so it was nice we were able to still take care of business."
Noelle Price led the Hurricanes with seven aces, while Kiera Link finished with four kills and Allie Heino with seven kills.
Concrete's Hayley Daniels was 14-for-14 serving and had four assists. Eddie Edwards was 9-for-9 from the service line and had two blocks, while Kayleigh Collins finished with 22 digs.
"A good effort by the Lady Lions," said Concrete coach Kevik Rensink. "Only our second match with our full rotation, so we will continue to get better."
Mount Vernon Christian is 5-2 in league and 12-2 overall, while Concrete is 0-8 and 3-13.
Girls' Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 122,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 40
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs cruised past the Tigers in the Northwest Conference meet.
Ella Blair and Kathryn Lewis each won two individual events for Mount Vernon.
Blair was first in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.03 seconds and first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.81, while Lewis won the 100 butterfly (1:07.85) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.51).
Suhani Karwal won a pair of individual events for the Tigers — the 200 individual medley (2:31.69) and the 100 freestyle (1:01.78).
Squalicum Storm 96,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 69
MOUNT VERNON — The Storm got past the Cubs in the Northwest Conference meet.
Sedro-Woolley's Heather Santangelo won the 200 freestyle (2:17.60) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.64).
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
