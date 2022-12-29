SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School boys' basketball team fell to W.F. West 53-38 on Wednesday in a nonconference game.
The Cubs' Ethan DeJong had 16 points, while Connor Cox had 10.
"I’m very proud of how Ethan is developing against tough competition," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said of his freshman. "He is becoming a stronger leader every game."
Sedro-Woolley is 3-5.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 88,
Everett Seagulls 58
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs were sharp in their nonconference win over the Seagulls.
"The boys did a great job sharing the ball tonight," Mount Vernon coach Brett Farrar said. "Any time you have four guys score more than 15 points in a game, that is usually a recipe for success."
Mount Vernon's Quinn Swanson had 27 points, DeVari Davis 19, and Xavier Neyens and Michael Johnson 15 apiece.
The Bulldogs are 4-4.
Monroe Bearcats 57,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 46
BURLINGTON — The Tigers fell in the championship game of the inaugural Burlington-Edison Invitational.
They fell behind 20-3 at the start, and had trouble closing the gap.
Burlington-Edison's Blaine Grandberg had 20 points.
The Tigers are 2-6.
Anacortes Seahawks 78,
Kentlake Falcons 49
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Seahawks bounced back strong from their first loss of the season.
"A lot better energy and effort today," coach Brett Senff said. "Ball movement was better and the offensive flow. The defense was also better."
Anacortes' Davis Fogle had 27 points, while Jacob Hayes had 13 and Brady Beaner 11.
The Seahawks are 7-1.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 69,
Muckleshoot Kings 63
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes beat the Kings in a first-round game of the MVC Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian's Liam Millenaar scored 21 points, while Colby Faber finished with 16 and Lucas Millenaar 10.
The Hurricanes led by 11 points headed into the fourth quarter when Muckleshoot rallied to close the gap.
"Credit to both teams for playing hard for 32 minutes," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "You have to win the first game of a tournament to have the chance to play for the championship and we did that today."
The Hurricanes, winners of five consecutive games, are 7-3.
Girls' Basketball
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 61,
Anacortes Seahawks 49
ANACORTES — The Seahawks fell to the Wildcats in a nonconference game.
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr had 21 points, while Rosie Hudson had 14 and Aaliyah Hargrove 10.
The Seahawks are 3-4.
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 62,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 55
SNOHOMISH — The Tigers fell to the host Grizzlies in the nonconference game.
Burlington-Edison's Analise Slotemaker and Claire Bishop each scored 18 points.
The Tigers are 4-3.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 60,
Crosspoint Academy Warriors 24
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes pushed their win streak to eight games with a first-round win of the MVC Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino had 26 points, while Ruthie Rozema had 13.
The Hurricanes are 9-1.
