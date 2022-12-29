svh-202212xx-sports-BBB-SW-vs-WF-West-1.jpg
Sedro-Woolley's Connor Cox goes for a layup Wednesday during a game against W.F. West in Sedro-Woolley. West won, 53-38.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School boys' basketball team fell to W.F. West 53-38 on Wednesday in a nonconference game.

The Cubs' Ethan DeJong had 16 points, while Connor Cox had 10.


