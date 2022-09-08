SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School boys' tennis team opened its season Wednesday afternoon with a 5-2 win over Oak Harbor.
"Good first match," Cubs coach Janine Van Liew said. "I was very proud of the boys coming out and playing so well."
In singles, Sedro-Woolley's Owen Vellegas won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1, while Gibson Griffin was victorious 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and Connor Griffin 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
"Owen was very consistent at No. 1," Van Liew said.
In doubles, it was Koe Greenough and Otto Tesarik who won 6-1, 6-4 at the No. 1, spot while Billy Neeld and Jordan Janicki won 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.
"Greenough and Tesarik at No. 1 doubles were fun to watch, moving with each other and getting some good angles on the ball," Van Liew said. "Billy and Jordan at second doubles also improved their play each set, going the distance in three sets."
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Lynden Lions 3
LYNDEN — The Tigers rallied for the nonconference victory over the Lions.
Spencer Betz won the Tigers only singles match by the scores of 7-5, 6-1.
"Spencer secured his first varsity win at singles by playing a very calculated match," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said. "He was able to fight back from a 5-2 deficit to win the first set 7-5 and was able to ride that momentum in the second set to earn a great victory."
Burlington-Edison was nothing short of dominant in doubles as Charlie Kine and Ian Powers were victorious at the top spot 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 2, Payson Atkinson and Spencer Atkinson won 6-1, 6-1, while Reese Gardner and Brandon Mair were victorious at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0.
"All three doubles teams really seized control from the beginning with some great team tennis," Wallace said. "It was great to see all three teams really put together some great matches with everything we have been working on the past few weeks."
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs swept the Golden Eagles.
"The Bulldogs played well and adjusted their game to the high winds, which can be challenging," Mount Vernon Coach Ellen Gray said.
In singles, Mount Vernon's Kian Dehghan won 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Milo Gasser was victorious 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
At No. 3, Darian Whiton won 6-2, 6-1 and Sapien Abrahamson completed the sweep as he was victorious 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4.
Alex Veals and George Tebbs battled for the win at No. 1 doubles, notching the victory 6-4, 7-6(7-5).
"They had to play a seven-point tiebreak for the second set, but they stayed focused and kept their eye on the ball to pull off the win," Grey said.
At No. 2 doubles, it was Noah Stoner and Lukas Eikenbary-Barber winning 6-2, 6-3, while Manny Pina-Montero and Pater Eikenbary-Barber won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
Volleyball
Concrete Lions 3,
Rainier Christian Mustangs 0
CONCRETE — The Lions got into the win column with the sweep of the Mustangs, evening their record at 1-1.
"Another great serve receive performance, and passing night in general," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said.
He said Kelsey Edwards and Kayleigh Collins were perfect on their passing.
Both were solid from the serve line as Edwards finished 24-for-25 with eight aces and Collins was 10-for-11 with four aces. Sara Perry was 8-for-8 serving while Destiny Gilbert finished the match with six assists.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
EVERSON — The Bulldogs fell to the Pioneers 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.
"I am proud of how all girls showed up to play for each other, support and encourage even the smallest successes, and continue to grow as individuals and a team," Mount Vernon coach Saylor Anderson said.
Mount Vernon's Olivia Nielsen had eight kills, Ella Burton five aces, Theresa DeCosta nine assists and Sophia Estrada Gomez 12 digs.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Blaine Borderites 1
BLAINE — Kendyl Flynn was a force for Anacortes as she finished with 12 kills and 20 digs, while Jenna Baker finished with 19 digs.
The Seahawks' Regan Hunt had seven kills, Tatum Swapp five and Tori Anthony four.
"We were able to move the ball around to all of our hitters to make a balanced attack across the net," Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Anacortes' Reese Illston finished with 13 assists, while Pearl Mcfadyen had eight.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Sound Christian Academy Lions 0
TACOMA — The Hurricanes opened their season with a shutout of the Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.