BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' soccer team came to play Wednesday night against Mount Vernon.
The Tigers won the Northwest Conference match 5-0.
"Rivalry games are always something both teams are excited to play, and our girls were certainly motivated," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. "I thought they moved the ball well and created a lot of good scoring chances."
Burlington-Edison had two goals from Liz Cisneros, and one apiece from Stephanie Ortiz, Cami Smith and Morgan White.
Macee Holmes and Jasmine Hernandez had assists.
Goalkeepers Kira MacKay and Kara Reynaga combined in goal for the shutout.
Kuttel highlighted the play of Hernandez, Nyomie Schwetz and Smith in the midfield along with that of Ava Dungan.
"We are certainly happy to get the win against a quality Mount Vernon team," he said.
The Tigers are 4-0-2 in conference and 7-1-4 overall, while the Bulldogs are 3-2-1 and 4-5-2.
Sehome Mariners 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners scored a pair of goals in the first half on their way to the Northwest Conference win.
Camryn Kerr scored Anacortes' lone goal off an assist from Jordan Zaharris
"Sehome dominated the first half of play as we struggled to hold defensively," Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said.
The Seahawks made several adjustments in the second half.
Hanson highlighted the play of center midfielders Erin Kennedy and Zaharris along with Kerr at forward.
The Seahawks are 2-1-1 in conference and 5-2-4 overall.
Boys' Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs netted a Northwest Conference win over the Cubs.
Mount Vernon swept singles play.
At No. 1 singles, Mount Vernon's Kian Dehghan defeated Sedro-Woolley's Owen Vellegas 6-2, 6-3.
"Kian played a very steady match with few unforced errors," Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray said.
At No. 2 singles, Milo Gasser beat Gibson Griffin 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, while at No. 3 Bode Nelson defeated Dylan Vance 6-0, 6-1, and at No. 4 Donovan Hill handled Logan Wise a 6-1, 6-2.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks finished the season unbeaten with a sweep of the Golden Eagles.
Anacortes went 15-0.
"It was a very busy day celebrating our 13 seniors as well as receiving our conference title trophy," Anacortes coach Brad Moore said. "Even with those fun distractions, the boys came out and played great tennis. They have come ready to play every day since Aug. 22. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys."
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Braves got the nonleague sweep of the Bulldogs, 25-5, 25-14, 25-10.
"Great senior night for the Braves," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "We came out strong and played well as a team. It was our Dig Pink Night and it was a great event."
La Conner's Ellie Marble had 17 kills, five aces and 13 digs, while Morgan Huizenga went 16-for-16 serving with two aces, 20 digs and five kills, Makayla Herrera had nine aces, 12 digs and eight kills, and Abby Udlock finished with 29 assists.
La Conner is 8-1 and Mount Vernon 0-12.
