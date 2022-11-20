EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team finished unbeaten Sunday at the Everett Northwest Classic.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 5 in the Northwest Athletic Conference preseason poll, beat Portland 82-57 on Saturday and South Puget Sound 72-55 on Sunday.
Skagit Valley is 3-0.
Against South Puget Sound, Skagit Valley had Josiah Miller score 25 points, Julius Cain 16 and Omari Maulana 11.
Latrell Jones had nine rebounds, while Cain had seven assists and five rebounds.
The Cardinals held the Clippers to 36% shooting and forced 19 turnovers.
“Our guys really dominated defensively all weekend and Josiah was huge scoring for us on the block in the second half," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.
Against Portland, the Cardinals had five players score in double figures.
Hodges Fleming had 28 points, Jarron Quarles 12, Aris Kalala 11, Cain 10 and Jones 10.
Cain also had seven assists and seven steals, while Kalala had six rebounds.
Skagit Valley led by as many as 34 points and forced 33 Portland turnovers.
“I thought our defense was tremendous, especially early, and we did a great job of moving the ball," Howell said.
The Cardinals return to action Friday when it hosts the Turkey Tournament.
