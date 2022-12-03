Soroptimist International of Sedro-Woolley members Kacy Johnson (from left), Jody Peters and Hank Schmidt hang out at their table at the gift fair Saturday as a part of “A WoolleyWood Christmas Parade and Festival” in Sedro-Woolley.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Saturday was the second day of this year’s Sedro-Woolley Christmas festival. This year, the event was called “A WoolleyWood Christmas Parade and Festival.”
The annual event kicked off on Friday with a gift fair hosted by the Sedro-Woolley chapter of Soroptimist International. The Soroptimist International of Sedro-Woolley group partnered with the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce for the event.
“This is a first-time event for us,” Soroptimist International of Sedro-Woolley member and gift fair Chairwoman Patricia Krause said.
Saturday’s festivities began early in the day with the Soroptimist gift fair.
“The vendors come from all over, anywhere from Alger, Burlington, of course, Sedro-Woolley, so we have a nice mix of people that have shown up today,” Krause said.
Later Saturday, downtown Sedro-Woolley was packed with activities for attendees.
Some activities included a petting zoo, face painting, snow globe making and ornament painting.
After some allotted time to explore the various activities downtown, a lighted Christmas parade ensued that was followed by a visit from Santa.
Though Saturday was the final day of this weekend’s festivities, there will be one more event hosted later this month on Dec. 10.
The event will be a “Santa Breakfast” held at 703 Pacific St. from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Later that day there will be a visit from Santa at 1 p.m. at the Sedro-Woolley Museum.
