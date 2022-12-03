Soroptimists.png
Soroptimist International of Sedro-Woolley members Kacy Johnson (from left), Jody Peters and Hank Schmidt hang out at their table at the gift fair Saturday as a part of “A WoolleyWood Christmas Parade and Festival” in Sedro-Woolley.

 Jake Isom / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Saturday was the second day of this year’s Sedro-Woolley Christmas festival. This year, the event was called “A WoolleyWood Christmas Parade and Festival.”

The annual event kicked off on Friday with a gift fair hosted by the Sedro-Woolley chapter of Soroptimist International. The Soroptimist International of Sedro-Woolley group partnered with the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce for the event.


