The statewide process that sets state-managed salmon seasons is set to begin.
The process, named North of Falcon after the physical location of Cape Falcon in Oregon, includes salmon harvesting seasons in Puget Sound.
During North of Falcon, federal, state and tribal fisheries managers estimate the number of salmon and steelhead that will return, and set the number that will be available for harvesting through recreational and commercial salmon fisheries.
The process kicks off with a public meeting Friday in Lacey where fisheries managers will present their estimations of salmon run forecasts. The public meeting is one of the first of many discussions within the monthslong process.
Friday's meeting will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Avenue S.E. The main session of the meeting will be available to watch via Zoom.
In a news release, state Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said, "The process is about cooperation and collaboration. We're committed to providing sustainable fishing opportunities balanced with salmon conservation needs. We are continually working to improve fisheries management in the interest of salmon, recreational and commercial fishers, and the communities that depend on the salmon resource."
Co-managers will continue to discuss proposals and draft regulations through May.
The yet-to-be proposed regulations will be open to public comment May through June, but the general process is now open to comments on the state Fish and Wildlife website.
