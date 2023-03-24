Get to Know: Kim Broadhead Skagit Valley Herald staff Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Kim Broadhead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kim BroadheadBirthplace: Enid, OklahomaAge: 59Occupation: Owner of Stompin' Grounds Coffee in La ConnerResidence: AnacortesFamily: Three sons, three granddaughters.What do you like about living in Skagit County? “I like the versatility and the people. La Conner is a forgiving community, a very supporting community."The world would be a better place if: “People weren't so judgmental."When I was younger I wanted to be: "Either a psychologist or a forensic scientist."Favorite food: Potato chip chickenSomething that brightens my day: "Customers, grandbabies."Best childhood memory: “Growing up between my grandma, grandpa, and great-grandma and great-grandpa. They built their houses close enough to run back and forth."Favorite movie: "Con Air."First job: "At the grocery store — I defied my father to get a job ... He applauded my confidence."If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Switzerland, if I could go anywhere and money wasn't an option." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Job Market Film Industry Construction Industry Trade Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Follow Emma Fletcher-Frazer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Giant Pacific octopus rescued at Bay View State Park Day center for the homeless closes its doors Local racer gears up for NASCAR Youth Series On the Beat School evacuated, student arrested in Sedro-Woolley High School bomb threat Tweets by goskagit
