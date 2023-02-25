Get to Know: Robyn Burdick Skagit Valley Herald staff Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Feb 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Robyn Burdick Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robyn BurdickBirthplace: Woodland Hills, CaliforniaAge: 32Occupation: Co-owner of Tillinghast Postal and Business Center in La ConnerResidence: AnacortesFamily: Wife, Christina; four younger sistersWhat do you like about living in Skagit County? “Everything. All of the businesses seem to work together. There’s a really cool kinship there.”The world would be a better place if: “We all tuned into our empathy.”Biggest pet peeve: “Unnecessary rudeness.”Favorite food: Any Mexican food.Something that brightens my day: “When your pet rests their head on you.”Best childhood memory: “Fishing with my dad in Bishop, California.”Favorite movie: “Kiki’s Delivery Service.”First job: Working drive-thru at McDonald’s.If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Hawaii. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Film Industry Trade Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Follow Emma Fletcher-Frazer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Skagit County proposal includes 71% increase to Guemes Ferry ticket prices Saturday's Prep Basketball Roundup: Anacortes boys claim district title Arrests made in Jan. 31 shooting in Mount Vernon Mount Vernon boys' basketball team sees season end City of Sedro-Woolley to permanently close section of Sapp Road Tweets by goskagit
