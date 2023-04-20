Saturday marks the start of the state's lowland lakes fishing season and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife's Statewide Trout Derby.
To participate, anglers must have a valid fishing license, and if parking at a state water-access area must have a Fish and Wildlife Vehicle Access Pass or a Discover Pass.
In Skagit County, Lake Erie, Grandy Lake and Vogler Lake were recently stocked with rainbow trout.
Lake Erie received 12,900 rainbow trout on Monday, while Grandy Lake was planted with 2,050 on April 5 after getting 2,000 in March. Vogler Lake — catch-and-release/fly-fishing only — was planted with 1,063 rainbows in March.
Statewide, Fish and Wildlife trout stocking plans call for more than 15.2 million trout to be planted in lakes throughout the year.
"Opening day is the result of a huge annual effort to provide fishing at lakes throughout the state, for people of all ages and backgrounds,” Fish and Wildlife Inland Fish Program Manager Steve Caromile said in a news release. "Our fish and hatchery staff work tirelessly throughout the year to offer accessible fishing in diverse settings across Washington, and the trout derby means you might even win a prize while doing it."
The derby boasts about 800 prizes worth about $40,000. Anglers can claim prizes by catching tagged trout in about 100 lakes in the state. The derby runs through Oct. 31.
