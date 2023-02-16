An economist told a crowd attending the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County's annual Economic Forecast Night on Wednesday that the gap between the narrative in the U.S. and reality has created unnecessary worry about a recession.
Christopher Thornberg, who has a doctorate in business economics and is founder of Beacon Economics, said though some of the headlines (on stories based on numbers and interviews of economists and financial experts) have been frightening, what Americans are really going through is what he called a post-stimulus check “hangover.”
“When you throw $5 trillion at the economy, the first thing that happens is money illusion kicks in,” he said. “Everybody feels rich; there’s money everywhere. And that feeling of richness causes the economy to take off … It feels great, kind of like you feel great after half a bottle of tequila.”
The Economic Forecast Night was held in person for the first time since 2020, prior to declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100 attended the sold-out event at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge.
Opening remarks were delivered by U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, while Thornberg was the keynote speaker.
Thornberg said that after pandemic stimulus checks ended and spending cooled down, the economy took a hit simply because people weren’t overspending and the false sense of richness has gone away.
“You’re left worse off in the long run if you have this big inflationary spell,” he said. “The last two years have been that half a bottle of tequila and a hangover.”
When looking at the numbers, it’s easy to think worst-case scenario, Thornberg said. He urged people need to instead look at the bigger picture.
“People are complaining about the stock market, going, ‘Oh man, I lost 25% over the last year.’ But you go, well, how are you doing from three years ago? ‘Uh, pretty good,’” he said.
The stock market may be down compared to the past couple of years, but the market is consistent with or higher than where it was pre-pandemic, despite higher interest rates, higher inflation and a tight housing market, Thornberg said.
“Does that mean everything is fine? The answer is absolutely not. I do see problems with the economy, but the problems I’m looking at are not the problems in this collective narrative,” he said. “For example, I’m really worried about housing shortages.”
In Skagit County, because of the consistent increase in the state’s population and the rising traffic on routes to Canada, Thornberg said the economy is working at full force.
“You’re in an incredibly strategic location,” he said. “You’re on a beautiful coast, you’re on this incredibly important logistics route going from Canada into the United States.”
He said the county’s problem areas, however, are a lack of younger workers and insufficient entry-level housing.
“There’s continued growth in overall state population, if you look at net migration. People continue to move to the Northwest,” he said. “People want to live here, and (Skagit) can be part of that population growth, but you have to build housing.”
Skagit County is not immune to what Thornberg calls “miserablism.” But he urged people to forget about the supposed coming recession.
“The scariest thing of all remains the gap. The gap in the narrative and reality,” he said.
---
CORRECTS: Last EDASC dinner was January 2020; CLARIFIES that narratives with headlines (from news media as opposed to social media) are on stories that include and are based on numbers and interviews of economists and financial experts.
