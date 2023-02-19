FEDERAL WAY — Mount Vernon High School swimmer Wyatt Carlton won a state title Saturday.
The senior placed first in the 100-yard butterfly at the Class 3A State Championships at the King County Aquatic Center.
Carlton had a time of 49 seconds.
He is Mount Vernon's first state boys' swim champion since Allen Rozema won the last of his five state titles in 1988.
Carlton finished his state title swim 0.81 of a second ahead of runner-up Zach Hur of Bellevue.
Carlton also placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:39.96), finishing 0.28 of a second behind champion Aiden Hammer of Gig Harbor.
Class 2A/1A State Championships
FEDERAL WAY — Anacortes won two of the relays on the way to a second-place team finish.
The Seahawks took first in the 200 medley relay (1:39.71) and first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:30.21).
Anacortes finished with 245 team points, 41 behind state champion Pullman.
Individually, Anacortes' Zachary Harris was second in the 100 breaststroke (59.78) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:01.20); Will McClintock was fourth in the 50 freestyle (21.79) and fourth in 100 backstroke (54.43); Finn McFarland was seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:09.93); Joseph Arrington was eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:54.45); and John Hernandez was eighth in the 100 freestyle (50.51) and eighth in the 100 backstroke (58.52).
