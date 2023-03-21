Wyatt Carlton capped his high school swimming career with a state butterfly title, becoming the first Mount Vernon boys' swimmer to win a state title since 1988.
For his state season, which also included a state runner-up finish in the 200-yard freestyle, Carlton is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Swimmer of the Year.
"Winning the 100 fly was the goal this season," he said. "That's what I was looking forward to from the start. Winning a state championship has been my goal since the beginning."
Carlton said the high school career of his sister Emma — four-time Skagit Valley Herald Girls’ Swimmer of the Year (2014-2017) — helped push him to the title.
"Emma was an inspiration growing up," he said. "To see her win so many state championships (four) growing up, that was something I really looked up to."
Carlton lost his sophomore season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then as a junior finished second at state in both the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
This year's state finishes capped a regular season in which Carlton posted his best times in the 500 and 200 freestyles.
"Overall, for the season, it was just a lot of hard training in preparation of this meet (state)," he said. "The regular season turned out really good because I didn't have any setbacks. I had an eye injury last year that took me out for a month or more.
"This year was a lot better training wise. I was able to get a lot of hard work in."
Not bad for a kid who started out playing hockey and baseball.
"My true love was hockey," he said. "Then I saw how successful Emma was in swimming and I figured I should give it a shot. I was 11 years old. So I made the switch from hockey to swimming because I figured I could go a lot further in swimming than hockey.
"I truly love competition and definitely made the right choice to go with swimming."
Aside from winning a state title, Carlton's other goal was to swim for an NCAA Division I program in college.
He can check that goal off his list as he will follow in the footsteps of his sister as a swimmer at the University of Tennessee.
"Achieving both those goals, I feel very fortunate," Carlton said.
He knew right away Tennessee was where he wanted to swim.
"As soon as I stepped on campus, I immediately loved it," he said. "About five years years ago, we did a family trip out there to look as schools and as soon as I stepped foot there, I knew it was the place for me.
"The culture is going to fit me perfectly. I am very excited going into the fall."
As far as improving his techniques, Carlton expects the coaching staff at Tennessee to focus on his underwater swimming and his turns.
He is contemplating studying biology, forestry or environmental science.
Tennessee offers plenty of opportunities for Carlton to pursue another of his passions — fly fishing.
"There is just a ton of access to fly fishing there," he said. "I am really looking forward to that. I guess it's kind of interesting that my main hobbies involve water."
He will also have a new set of goals.
"My goals are NCAA championships," he said. "Of course, my dream since I can remember was to go to the Olympics and play hockey.
"Now it's to swimming at the Olympics. Above my dashboard, there are these little Olympic rings. I look at those every day before practice. That's my biggest goal."
