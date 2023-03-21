svh-202303xx-sports-Wyatt-Carlton-1.jpg
Buy Now

Mount Vernon's Wyatt Carlton poses for a portrait Friday at the Skagit Valley Family YMCA in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Wyatt Carlton capped his high school swimming career with a state butterfly title, becoming the first Mount Vernon boys' swimmer to win a state title since 1988.

For his state season, which also included a state runner-up finish in the 200-yard freestyle, Carlton is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Swimmer of the Year.


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.