Newsroom
FEDERAL WAY — Anacortes High School senior Zephy Blee became only the second Skagit County diver to win a state title Thursday as he stood atop the podium inside the King County Aquatic Center.
Blee capped his prep career by claiming the Class 2A boys' diving title with a finals score of 315.85.
He joins fellow Seahawk Mallorie Estenson as a Skagit County state diving champion. Estenson won a girls' title for Anacortes in 2009.
Burlington-Edison's Ezekiel Stansberry finished sixth in Thursday's competition with a finals score of 235.80
Boys' Basketball
La Conner Braves 63,
Coupeville Wolves 61
COUPEVILLE — The Braves claimed the Bi-District 2B Tournament title with a victory over the Wolves.
The win also punched La Conner's ticket into the regional round of the Class 2B State Tournament. It will play either Feb. 24 or Feb. 25.
Against Coupeville (14-8), the Braves (11-12) trailed 31-27 at the half then rallied in the third quarter to draw within two at 40-38.
Both squads really heated it up from the floor in the fourth quarter, however, it was the Braves who outscored the Wolves 25-21 in the quarter for the win.
Ivory Damien led La Conner in scoring with 19 points. Damien hit four 3-pointers in the game — two in the first quarter and another pair in the pivotal fourth quarter.
La Conner's Braden Thomas finished with 18 points, while Isaiah Price had 12 and Brayden Pedroza 10.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.