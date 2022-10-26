svh-202210xx-sports-Swimming-Anacortes-1.jpg
Anacortes' Fiona Watkins (top), Persephone Pestar and Sam Feller compete in the 100-yard backstroke Tuesday during a meet against Squalicum in Anacortes.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School girls' swim team was dominant Tuesday, beating Squalicum 138-45 in a Northwest Conference meet.

Anacortes' Lindsay Brown won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 19.58 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.23, while Fiona Watkins won the 100 backstroke (1:09.74) and 50 freestyle (27.23).


