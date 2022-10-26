ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School girls' swim team was dominant Tuesday, beating Squalicum 138-45 in a Northwest Conference meet.
Anacortes' Lindsay Brown won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 19.58 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.23, while Fiona Watkins won the 100 backstroke (1:09.74) and 50 freestyle (27.23).
Lynden Lions 87,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 82
LYNDEN — Kathryn Lewis and Ella Blair each won two individual events for Mount Vernon in the Northwest Conference meet.
Lewis won the 200 individual medley in 2:33.81 and the 100 butterfly in 1:12.70, while Blair won the 200 freestyle (2:25.16) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.74).
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 105,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 46
MOUNT VERNON — The Cubs cruised to the Northwest Conference win over the Tigers.
Grace Burt won a pair of events for Sedro-Woolley, taking the 200 freestyle in 2:34.44 and the 100 freestyle in 1:10.39.
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers beat the Cubs in the final regular-season match for the two teams.
"The midfield combination of Nyomie Schwetz, Ava Dungan, Cambria Smith and Jasmine Hernandez were fantastic and really controlled the flow of the game despite the terrible conditions," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.
Morgan White scored twice for Burlington-Edison, while Renee Wargo scored once. Kiersten Hendrickson scored the Cubs' goal.
"Although we couldn’t quite possess the ball and connect the passes we needed to tonight, the girls played a tough game against a quality team and still created many chances," Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma said. "... I’m proud of the girls for creating chances against a strong Burlington-Edison team."
Sakuma highlighted the play of Katie Helgeson and Olivia Stroud on defense along with Thalia Carreon and Alivia Hynds in the midfield.
The Tigers are 6-1-2 in conference and 9-2-4, and the Cubs 1-7 and 4-8-1.
Anacortes Seahawks 4,
Squalicum Storm 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks blanked the Storm in the Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes had goals from Camryn Kerr, Erin Kennedy, Emma Foley and Reese Morgenthaler.
"Outstanding play by my back line of Gessica Oliver, Morgan Berard, Bella Hall and Charlotte Santos," Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. "Reese and Emma are deserving of praise on my forward line."
Anacortes concludes its regular season at 4-2-3 in conference and 7-3-4 overall.
Sehome Mariners 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs were shut out in the Northwest Conference match.
Mount Vernon is 3-5-3 in conference and 4-7-3 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 4,
La Conner Braves 0
COUPEVILLE — The Braves were held scoreless by the Wolves in the Northwest 1B/2B League match.
La Conner falls to 0-5 in league and 0-12 overall.
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Coupeville Wolves 0
COUPEVILLE — The Braves secured yet another Northwest 1B/2B League title by beating the Wolves.
"Coupeville had a large crowd for their last home match of the year and senior night," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "I was proud of the way we came out and played hard from set one to the final match point."
Ellie Marble had 22 kills, four aces and 11 digs for La Conner. Makayla Herrera had seven kills and eight digs, Morgan Huizenga nine kills and 21 digs, and Abby Udlock 31 assists and three aces.
La Conner is 8-0 in league and 12-1 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3
Meridian Trojans 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs beat the Trojans 25-21, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23 in the Northwest Conference match.
"Overall, we served great and had very few service errors," Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik said. "That, along with our scrappy defense and solid passing was key. We are really starting to play with focus and discipline, and it's very fun to see this team come together."
Emery DeJong led Sedro-Woolley with 16 kills, while Sami Stark and Abby Gardner each contributed eight kills. Addie Lynn finished with 23 assists and six kills.
"Emery and Addie had a great connection setting and hitting which made Emery difficult to stop," Tesarik said. "Addie did a great job mixing up sets and getting the ball to our hitters."
The Cubs are 6-5 in conference and overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Blaine Borderites 1
BLAINE — The Tigers notched the Northwest Conference win 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19 to improve to 13-1 in conference and 14-2 overall.
Mia Whitlock led Burlington-Edison with 17 kills and 15 digs. Clara Bowser finished with 14 kills and 15 digs, while Adria Ray had 31 assists.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2,
Lopez Island Wolves 1
Overtime
LOPEZ ISLAND — The Hurricanes got the goal they needed off the foot of Lucas Millenaar to secure the Northwest 1B/2B League victory.
Millenaar's game winner came off a header from a free kick in the fifth minute of overtime.
The game was tied 1-1 when Mount Vernon Christian's Ryan Boon got the all-important strike in the 73rd minute off a corner kick sent into the box by Millenaar.
The Hurricanes are 6-1 in league and 9-3-1 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 2,
La Conner Braves 1
COUPEVILLE — The Braves fell to the Wolves in the Northwest 1B/2B League match.
La Conner is 2-6 in league and 4-11-1 overall.
