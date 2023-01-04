MOUNT VERNON — Quinn Swanson poured in 29 points to lead Mount Vernon past Squalicum 72-56 in Tuesday's Northwest Conference boys' basketball game.
Mount Vernon is 1-4 in conference and 5-4 overall.
While the Storm had no answer for Swanson, they also struggled to contain DeVari Davis, who finished with 18 points. Xavier Neyens added 13 points.
Anacortes Seahawks 69,
Lakewood Cougars 55
ANACORTES — The Seahawks notched the victory to remain perfect in Northwest Conference play.
"Lakewood battled hard all night long," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "Our boys handled their defensive pressure well and rebounded with authority. We knew that they were going to shoot a lot of threes and we defended them well."
Senff was impressed with the effort of Brady Beaner, who scored 16 points.
"He brought a huge spark both offensively and defensively," the coach said. "Jacob Hayes did a great job on both ends rebounding the ball."
Davis Fogle led Anacortes in scoring with 21 points while Hayes finished with 15 points.
The Seahawks are 6-0 in conference and 9-3 overall.
Meridian Trojans 68,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 59
BURLINGTON — A rough first half in the Northwest Conference game sealed the Tigers' fate.
"We struggled offensively in the first half and fell behind 31-18," said Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton. "We made some runs in the second half and did cut the lead to six points, but we were unable to get any closer."
Bennett Howe led the Tigers with 18 points while Blaine Granberg finished with 14.
Burlington-Edison is 1-4 in conference and 2-6 overall.
Auburn Riverside Ravens 71,
La Conner Braves 42
AUBURN — The Braves dropped to 3-7 with the nonleague loss.
Isaiah Price led La Conner in scoring with 10 points.
Girls' Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 57,
Meridian Trojans 50
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers improved to 4-1 in the Northwest Conference and 6-3 overall.
Chesah Holmes led Burlington-Edison with 18 points to go along with 13 rebounds.
Neah Bay Lady Red Devils 51,
La Conner Braves 49
LA CONNER — The visitors won the nonleague game on a last-second shot.
"Neah Bay sank a shot off an inbound pass under the hoop as time expired," said La Conner coach Joe Harper.
Ellie Marble scored a game-high 21 points for the Braves while Josie Harper finished with 14.
La Conner is 7-3.
Anacortes Seahawks 57,
Lakewood Cougars 43
LAKEWOOD — Anacortes led the Northwest Conference game 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Rosie Hudson led Anacortes with 19 points and Camryn Kerr finished with 14 points as the Seahawks improved to 4-1 in conference and 5-4 overall.
Squalicum Storm 49,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 41
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs fell to 1-4 in the Northwest Conference and 2-8 overall.
Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia had 19 points, while Tenaya Taylor added 11.
“We did a lot of things right but shots just did not fall,” coach Bill Nutting said. “Our players always play hard and we had great looks on offense but it seemed like there was a lid on the basket.”
Boys' Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 122,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 39
MOUNT VERNON — Zachary Harris, John Hernandez and Will McClintock each won a pair of events for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference meet.
Harris touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 00.02 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 59.40 seconds.
Hernandez won the 200 individual medley (2:19.13) as well as the 100 backstroke (57.39). McClintock finished first in the 50 freestyle (23.22) and 500 freestyle (5:16.03).
William Bullard won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.62) for the Cubs.
