Skagit Valley Family YMCA swimmer Shelby Bahe placed among the top 10 in seven events Friday through Sunday at the YMCA Regional Championships in Boise, Idaho, including winning a title in her 200-yard individual medley.
Bahe, who competes for the Chinooks in the girls' 12-year-old division, finished the individual medley in 2 minutes, 55.10 seconds.
She also placed second in her 50 backstroke (34.18), fifth in her 100 individual medley (1:19.35), fifth in her 100 backstroke (1:19.28), seventh in her 50 breaststroke (41.89), eighth in her 50 freestyle (30.68) and ninth in her 100 freestyle (1:08.91).
The Chinooks had five other swimmers post top-10 finishes.
Noah Dobbs (boys' 10-year-old division) was fourth in his 100 breaststroke (1:45.86) and eighth in his 50 breaststroke (48.50); Ella Inman (girls' 8-and-under division) was second in her 25 butterfly (21.96), third in her 50 butterfly (51.91), fourth in her 50 backstroke (50.79), sixth in her 25 freestyle (19.82) and sixth in her 25 backstroke (24.30); Rowan Johnson (girls' 8-and-under division) was fifth in her 50 backstroke (52.75) and fifth in her 25 backstroke (24.02); Landon Taylor (boys' 9-10 division) was fifth in his 100 freestyle (1:20.54); and Heather Santangelo (girls' 15-21 division) was seventh in her 50 breaststroke (35.39), seventh in her 100 breaststroke (1:18.78) and 10th in her 200 individual medley (2:36.99).
The meet included 252 swimmers from Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Montana and Washington.
