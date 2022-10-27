MOUNT VERNON — Community members gathered Thursday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a renovation project at Barbara’s House.
The five-bedroom home owned by Friendship House is open to low-income renters.
The project involved painting the house, replacing some siding and trim, putting in new windows near the front porch area, adding plants and putting in a vent in the house’s former dormer.
The painting of the house began Sept. 2 and was completed by the company Surface by Design. The house was painted blue with cream trim.
The goal of the painting part of the project was to remove the original lead paint and put on new paint.
“It is a lead paint project and there was a lot of special measures taken into account so that they were safely doing it properly,” Friendship House Development Manager and Facilities Capital Coordinator Jen Hutchison said.
The process for removing the lead paint involved a lot of chipping and scraping as opposed to sanding, which would have enabled lead paint particles to fly into the air.
Along with having to chip off the old paint, Surface by Design owner Larry Munn and his team also had to set up vapor barriers, wear paint suits and tape their rubber gloves to their wrists to prevent any lead-to-skin contact.
After each day of paint removal, the lead chips had to be properly disposed of.
Once the chipping process was completed, a layer of a specialty product was put on to prevent the future exposure to lead.
“Then they go ahead and give it the prime layer and then they do the paint and then they give it a second coat of paint, so it’s got like four coats of amazingness on top of all the old,” Hutchison said.
The trees and additional foliage were donated by Wells Nursery.
“That was a really awesome contribution to the cause for the facelift. We’re excited about that,” Hutchison said.
Lyndale glass donated the window panes and Munn donated personal time to refurbish and reinstall the porch windows.
“(Larry) has probably donated close to 80 hours just to redo the front windows because he took it as a special little project for himself that was outside of the scope of work,” Hutchison said.
This rest of the project was funded through a Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The funds were originally intended to be used by Friendship House to help pay for additional facilities, but the funds were able to be reallocated for the Barbara’s House renovation.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau spoke at Thursday’s ceremony.
After a ribbon cutting, those attending gathered for snacks, then toured some of Friendship House’s other facilities.
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit
