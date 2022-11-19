PUD pipeline
Part of the Skagit Public Utility District pipeline replacement project has been hold since April.

 Brandon Stone / Skagit Valley Herald

Work on a major upgrade for the Skagit Public Utility District’s primary water pipeline should proceed in February.

George Sidhu, general manager of the utility, said the project stalled in April due to a problem during installation that destroyed 700 feet of pipe. It was a problem that might have been avoided with further study of the project area.


