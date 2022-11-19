Work on a major upgrade for the Skagit Public Utility District’s primary water pipeline should proceed in February.
George Sidhu, general manager of the utility, said the project stalled in April due to a problem during installation that destroyed 700 feet of pipe. It was a problem that might have been avoided with further study of the project area.
This 1,900-foot section of pipe due for replacement runs under Nookachamps Creek, and is part of a 5-mile line that connects Judy Reservoir — the district’s main source of water — to Mount Vernon.
The project has the PUD and contractor Scarsella Brothers using a relatively new installation technique in which a tunnel is drilled 100 feet under the surrounding wetlands and the pipeline pulled through it.
This avoids the time-consuming process of obtaining expensive permits for doing work in wetlands, and reduces the impact on surrounding wildlife, Sidhu said.
Even with the delay, getting permits to dig a trench and lay the line the traditional way would have been more expensive and more time consuming, he said.
“Doing a directional drill through a critical area is still the best way to do it in my mind,” he said.
As for why the first attempt at getting the pipe through the tunnel failed, “that’s up for debate,” Sidhu said.
He said once crews pulled about 700 feet of pipe through the tunnel, it got stuck. Removing it caused damage to the line severe enough that it couldn’t be used.
Sidhu said he believes the ground was harder than expected deep under the wetlands, but the exact cause of the problem is unknown.
“At a certain depth, the material changed under the creek,” he said. “When the material changes, that’s when the drilling becomes more challenging.”
The PUD tested soil samples to try to head off this kind of problem. But Sidhu said when the scope of the project changed to include digging deeper, his team decided not to collect more soil data.
“There were some areas where we could have used additional soil borings, but it would have delayed the project,” he said. “(The) cost of delaying the project, in our mind, was greater than the risk of proceeding without that additional information.”
Sidhu said he isn’t sure what impact the destroyed pipe and project delay will have on the project’s budget. It’s unclear who is responsible.
“We will get back to discussing responsibility and costs after the project,” he said.
In the meantime, PUD staff and crews have been working on replacing other segments of the 5-mile line, and Sidhu said the project overall is on schedule for completion next spring.
He said February was the soonest the project could be restarted, because of the time it takes to assemble the pipe, and the coordination it takes to get contractors and materials onsite.
