Emergency radio operators based at Island Hospital have returned to the hospital for first time in 13 months, thanks to increased vaccinations and a declining rate of new COVID-19 cases.
Volunteers with up-to-date immunizations and current hospital training are qualified to return, Capt. Richard Rodriguez reported.
Volunteers from the Skagit Amateur Radio Emergency Communications Club check in every Tuesday from stations across Fidalgo Island. “These weekly drills keep radio skills and protocols up to date in the event of a community emergency or disaster,” Rodriguez reported. “The ability to move communications without the use of phones and the internet is important.”
Up to 22 check-ins occur each week during the drills. Amateur radio also has the ability to send digital messages (akin to text messages) without the use of the internet.
More information about the emergency communications club is available by contacting Ann Marie Humphreys, 360-293-1087, or visiting Skagit Ham Radio on Facebook or Twitter.
