Sitting under a red umbrella on a sunny June afternoon with a view of Cap Sante and Fidalgo Bay, Jay Ham looked serious as he turned the knobs on the radio in front of him. He moved past the static and listened for chatter, hoping to contact someone.
A voice called through the scratchy noise, “208 Delta Fox,” or so it seemed. Then, a different, clearer voice announced he was in West Virginia. Ham wrote down his call sign and responded.
It was part of a worldwide contest (winnings believed to be a certificate with no monetary value). The radio operator who contacted the most people during the Field Day event won, with extra points for distance. Ham said he’s contacted people all over the world since he got involved with the Skagit Amateur Radio Emergency Communications Club.
Jay Ham didn’t invent ham radio, but he’s become a radio enthusiast.
He already had an interest in the Community and Emergency Response Team and attended a class for it. Someone mentioned the connection ham radio has to CERT.
“So I did them both,” he said. “And I’ve continued on.”
Now retired from his professional career, Ham said emergency response was a natural interest for him.
“I was an anesthesiologist, so I was used to taking care of disasters and emergencies,” he said.
This June Field Day event, which normally happens every year, was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic led people to avoid gatherings of people. The men and women who showed up at Seafarers’ Memorial Park for the event were happy to return and eager to tell anyone interested about what they were doing.
A lifeline
For some, ham radio is an old-school hobby. But it’s also much more than that. When the power is out, the internet is lost and even cell phones cannot function because towers are down, there still will be ham radio as a means of communication. It needs none of that modern-day technology to operate, which could mean a lot to a place like Fidalgo Island should it be cut off from the mainland. It operates on radio waves captured by well-designed and well-placed antennae.
The City of Anacortes understands that and has invested in equipment to help ensure there is communication in and out in case of disaster, said club President Dean Becker.
The club, which is nonprofit and whose members are volunteers, is a key part of the communications safety net and part of the local emergency plan, he said.
Some of its members meet every Tuesday and then go to about 10 sites around the island to test the equipment. On Thursdays, they test their home radios.
Jim Irving enjoys the technical aspects. He builds antennas.
“I got interested in radio when I was in seventh grade. I thought radio was magic,” he said. “How do you talk to someone who is 5,000 miles away via some piece of wire? And I still think that today.”
He started learning about it.
“I’ve always had an interest in emergency response. I was a firefighter/EMT with Mount Erie and a volunteer for six or seven years doing that,” he said.
His firefighting days are over, but he remains active in the ham radio club.
The Field Day event was a chance for members to get together and practice their skills and also to meet people who might want to learn more.
Don Hill is a newbie, having recently obtained his ham radio license. He has been living in Anacortes since October but soon will move to Colorado. He plans to look up an emergency club when he gets there. He said this club has shown him the ropes, and he looks forward to using what he’s learned elsewhere.
“When I come back, I’ll share everything I’ve learned,” he said.
Becker was a police chief in his former life. Now, he’s retired and spends a lot of his time with the ham radio club.
Some clubs are more focused on the hobby aspect, but this one is focused on emergency preparedness, he said.
In the case of a disaster, there is a plan. The first ham operator on the radio becomes the net control to help keep things stay organized. From there, operators are assigned to the various stations, depending on skill and availability. Stations are set up in various places around town, including Island Health and the Anacortes Police Department.
There are processes in place as to how contact is made and messages are relayed.
The City of Anacortes has provided some of the equipment and upgrades to help expand the stations, Becker said.
Becker, who is also a CERT instructor, said they train for what they expect to happen, but every actual disaster can teach things. The recent pandemic led to an update in CERT lesson plans.
“We never talked about running out of toilet paper,” he said. Now the plan suggests keeping extra on hand.
Getting involved
Ham radio is a hobby that offers a range of entry costs to participate, but it isn’t difficult or expensive to get started.
“For as little as $25, you can get a radio that will reach all the stations we have in town,” Becker said.
Other setups with a longer range cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. It just depends on what the ham radio operator wants to do, he said.
The time commitment is also up to the individual, though ham radio operators need to get licensed through the FCC.
Becker said club members come from a variety of professions and interests, but it’s largely an older group.
“We’re always trying to get younger people to join in,” he said.
For club information, email Becker at dean-becker@comcast.net. On Facebook, search for Skagit Amateur Radio.
