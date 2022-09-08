The Hospice of the Northwest Foundation has hired Laurie Campbell Pitner as its new executive director.
Pitner has a master's degree in nonprofit leadership from Seattle University and a bachelor's in speech communications.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90. * TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. &&
The Hospice of the Northwest Foundation has hired Laurie Campbell Pitner as its new executive director.
Pitner has a master's degree in nonprofit leadership from Seattle University and a bachelor's in speech communications.
She most recently worked as an engagement officer for Archdiocese of Seattle, according to a news release.
"It is an honor to serve as the next Executive Director for Hospice of the Northwest Foundation," Pitner said in the release. "I'm grateful to join an organization with such a long history of service to the community."
Pitner replaces Wendy Coates, who left in April after 10 years in the position.
The mission of the foundation is near to Pitner's heart because she has been looking for a way to support those who experience the loss of a loved one ever since her husband died three years ago, according to the release.
"I respect and admire the work of Hospice of the Northwest and look forward to supporting their mission of providing compassion and dignity every moment of life," Pitner said in the release.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.