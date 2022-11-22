It’s time to start thinking about next year’s Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory.
The area’s locally made phone book and community directory is your source for quick, easy access to phone numbers, addresses and much more, including maps, calendars and coupons.
Stanwood Camano News publishes this phone book, now in its 42nd year.
And you can help us design its look.
Photographers of any age can enter a contest for a chance to win $100 and have their work displayed on the cover.
Submit local photos that best represent the Stanwood-Camano area. Entries are due by Feb. 28.
Judges will look for stunning, iconic entries that offer new takes on the Stanwood-Camano area. Compositions should be about 7 inches wide by 11 inches tall, with images unaltered.
High-resolution digital copies of entries should be emailed to phonebook@scnews.com. Hard copies can be mailed to P.O. Box 999, Stanwood, 98292. To inquire, call 360-629-2155.
This current year, staff judges picked a photo of a Savannah sparrow singing atop a sea of tulips by Debbie Sodi as the winner.
Advertise in the phone book
The Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory is the phone book to use for quick, easy access to phone numbers and addresses of merchants and community residents in the area and to area maps.
Advertising sales of the annual phone book are underway, and Stanwood Telegraphics representatives at Stanwood Camano News are eager to chat with advertisers and users.
Distribution this year exceeded expectations, evidence that more residents are using the books.
Area residents who have changed their phone number or would like their cellphone number listed in the white pages, are invited to call us at 360-629-2155 or use the form below.
To advertise or get more information, contact Ruth Hoy at 425-308-5900 or Roslyn Hoy at 425-879-8584.
