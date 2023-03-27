svh-202303xx-sports-Gus-Menne-1.jpg
Burlington-Edison's Gus Menne poses for a portrait March 20 in the school's mat room.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Gus Menne had an exceptional season for the Burlington-Edison High School boys' wrestling team.

The senior capped his prep career with a third-place finish in the 152-pound weight class at the Class 2A State Championships.


