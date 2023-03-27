Gus Menne had an exceptional season for the Burlington-Edison High School boys' wrestling team.
The senior capped his prep career with a third-place finish in the 152-pound weight class at the Class 2A State Championships.
For his season, Menne is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Wrestler of the Year.
Menne was also named the Northwest Conference's Co-Wrestler of the Year after finishing first at the district and regional tournaments. He was a state qualifier all three years the tournament was held.
"State (wrestling) went pretty good," Menne said of his season. "I finished third and went 5-1. I don't give up and I am come in clutch."
Menne's state tournament loss came in the second round and forced the senior to win four consecutive matches to get the third-place finish.
"I went in wanting to win it," he said. "But once you lose, third place is the best you can get. So that was the next best thing.
"I wanted to prove I could win, so, I went out did that. It was a good way to finish the season."
Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones said Menne's state bracket was loaded with good wrestlers, and that Menne has nothing to hang his head about.
"He lost one match at the state tournament by one point to a kid who took second last year and took second again this year. That was his only loss," Jones said.
During the regular season, Menne didn't lose many matches.
"It was a successful season," he said. "It was a lot of fun."
Said Jones, "Gus was pretty dominant all season in all competitions. He just excelled all year. He stood out. He has worked harder than any other kid I have coached. He was pretty impressive.
"Coaches like to talk about how their kids like to work hard and we value that, but Gus is on a different level. I mean, we weren't able to find his breaking point, and we tried."
Menne worked on his defense, saying that part of his wrestling was a focus.
"I improved a lot," he said. "I wanted to get better at countering and I was. I did that."
Menne said in matches he looks to go the offensive before his opponent does.
"He is an incredibly aggressive wrestler," Jones said. "He is relentless. He is unbelievably physical. And his focus is to just go out and immediately put pressure on his opponent and continue that until the match is over."
Jones said part of what sets Menne apart from most wrestlers is his ability to wrestle the same way no matter who he is up against. He is also a technician on the mat.
"He has one style and it's just go as hard as he can," Jones said. "It doesn't matter when or where. It could be a standard dual meet or at the state tournament. He approaches everything the same way and that is something special.
"And while he is so aggressive, what a lot of people miss is that he is so technically superior to many wrestlers."
Then there's what Menne has meant to the Burlington-Edison program over the years.
"What makes him so good is he cares so much about improving," Jones said. "Over the last four years, he has been a staple of our team, in terms of being a leader and in terms of his dominance as a wrestler.
"He has continued to improve every year and when you break down what he does, it's upper level moves and technique in such a way that it's really beautiful to watch."
Menne first took the mat when he was 6 years old after a soccer teammate's father saw his aggressiveness on the soccer field.
"He coached a wrestling team and told me I should wrestle," Menne said. "So my dad signed me up."
Menne took to the sport after figuring out it didn't have anything to do with "Karate Kid" type moves.
"I thought it was like action-movie fighting," he said with a laugh. "I had no idea what I was getting into."
Menne played soccer until the eighth grade, and plays baseball for the Burlington-Edison team.
Jones said Menne is the consummate wrestler who was simply a joy to watch.
"It's just a testament to who he is out on the mat," Jones said. "That one-point loss at state, those types of losses are super hard to take and can take a lot out of a wrestler. But his mental toughness and strength is just so huge."
On the horizon, Menne is weighing his options in regard to wrestling in college.
"I definitely want to wrestle at the next level," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.