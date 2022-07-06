The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce has a new logo and some upgraded technology as it aims to improve what it offers local businesses in the community, according to chamber staff who briefed the City Council at its June 27 meeting.
One project underway now is to help advocate for the return of the Sidney-to-Anacortes ferry route, chamber Director Jesica Kiser said.
The chamber has a new logo, which features some of the main reasons people visit this area, Tourism Director Christy Lyman said. The chamber has found that visitors frequently mention coming here for outdoor recreation, whether in the forest or on the water, Lyman said.
The new logo includes trees and waves.
Lyman also talked about some of the chamber’s events.
The Anacortes Uncorked event started this past year, as a revamp of the Anacortes Spring Wine Festival. It meant 32 hotel rooms booked by visitors, plus money on meals, gas, shopping or other excursions, Lyman said.
The new Anacortes Charm Walk brought in more than $10,000 for local businesses; and the Anacortes Boat and Yacht Show brought in $352,100, she said.
The Visitor Information Center is also getting some upgrades. A new kiosk will help visitors find information quickly, Lyman said. It offers info about food, shops, lodging and services. There is also a list of QR codes for area restaurants and their current menus.
